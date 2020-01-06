CES 2020: Mophie Unveils New 'Powerstation Go' Powerbank and Portable Jump Starter for Cars

It offers up 44,000mWh of power and it comes with mini jumper cables that can come in handy when a car battery runs out of juice. There's a built-in LED flashlight, along with ports for charging other devices.
A wireless charging surface allows any Qi-based wireless device like iPhones or AirPods to charge at 5W, plus there are dual 2.4A USB-A ports and a 115V AC output port for charging laptops and other devices with up to 65W of power.
The Powerstation Go comes in multiple colors, including black, blue, rose gold, blue/purple, camo, and gold. Other features include charging indicator lights, spark proof cables, and automated safety checks.
Mophie's Powerstation Go is priced at $160, though it is currently available from HSN.com for $110, with a launch coming to the Mophie website on January 9.