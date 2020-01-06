CES 2020: Mophie Unveils New 'Powerstation Go' Powerbank and Portable Jump Starter for Cars

Monday January 6, 2020 10:48 AM PST by Juli Clover
Mophie today unveiled its newest powerbank, the Powerstation Go, which is designed to serve as a portable jump starter for any SUV or full-sized car.

It offers up 44,000mWh of power and it comes with mini jumper cables that can come in handy when a car battery runs out of juice. There's a built-in LED flashlight, along with ports for charging other devices.


A wireless charging surface allows any Qi-based wireless device like iPhones or AirPods to charge at 5W, plus there are dual 2.4A USB-A ports and a 115V AC output port for charging laptops and other devices with up to 65W of power.

The Powerstation Go comes in multiple colors, including black, blue, rose gold, blue/purple, camo, and gold. Other features include charging indicator lights, spark proof cables, and automated safety checks.


Mophie's Powerstation Go is priced at $160, though it is currently available from HSN.com for $110, with a launch coming to the Mophie website on January 9.

cirial
47 minutes ago at 11:25 am
Looks like a rebadged Halo Bolt - nothing new or special.

[URL unfurl="true"]https://www.halo2cloud.com/collections/halo-bolt/products/halo-bolt-acdc-wireless-portable-charger-car-jumper-with-car-charger?variant=30284692488215[/URL]
