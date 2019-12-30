Shop for New Year's Deals on Apple Products Including MacBook Pro, AirPods, iPad, and More

Monday December 30, 2019 10:50 am PST by Mitchel Broussard
As 2019 comes to an end, many retailers are discounting a wide array of Apple products and accessories. In this article, we've rounded up the best sales you can find online for iPad, iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, AirPods, and more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

For these deals, we've linked to retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo, and Adorama, some of which are offering lowest-ever prices for select products. You'll also find notable deals on accessories from companies like Pad & Quill, Twelve South, Nimble, JBL, and Speck.

Sale duration varies from site to site, but for a large portion of them, you'll have until New Year's Eve to take advantage of the discounts.

AirPods


iPad



10.2-inch iPad
10.5-inch iPad Air
iPad Pro
iPad mini
  • Wi-Fi, 256GB - $519.00, down from $549.00 ($30 off, lowest ever)

MacBook



MacBook Air (Mid 2019)
  • 128GB - $979.00, down from $1,099.00 ($120 off)
  • 256GB - $1,199.99, down from $1,299.00 ($100 off)
MacBook Pro (2019)

Smart Battery Cases


Miscellaneous Accessory Sales

  • Pad & Quill - Get 25% off sitewide through New Year's Day, and an extra 15% off with code MR15
  • Nimble - Save 30% off sitewide with code MACRUMORS30
  • Twelve South - Save 15% sitewide with code MacRumors15
  • AT&T U-Verse - Purchase a 12 month TV & Internet package and choose from a JBL Link 300 Speaker, Polk Command Soundbar, or $250 gift card as a reward
  • Casetify - Buy 2, get 20% off and free shipping worldwide with code BOXING19
  • DJI - Save up to 34%
  • eBay - Get an extra 15% off select tech items with code JUMBOSAVE
  • JBL - Save up to 50% on select JBL and Harman audio products
  • OtterBox - Buy 2, get 1 free
  • Scosche - Get 80% off select items
  • Speck - Get 25% off select items
Head to our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more discounts on Apple products and related accessories.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals
[ 1 comments ]