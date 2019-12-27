Revamped Apple Maps Expands to the Southeast and Central United States, Completing Rollout

Friday December 27, 2019 11:56 am PST by Juli Clover
Apple in December began testing an expansion of its more detailed Apple Maps app in the Central and Southeastern parts of the United States, along with Alaska, and that updated Maps content is now rolling out to all customers.

The revamped Maps app features more extensive geographical details, with updated buildings, roads, parks, sports fields, parking lots, foliage, pools, pedestrian pathways, and bodies of water.


To get its mapping data, Apple uses its own vehicles equipped with LIDAR sensors and cameras. Apple has been using this method to collect mapping information for years now.

Apple began rolling out its updated mapping app to customers starting in iOS 12, and at the 2019 Worldwide Developer Conference, Apple said all customers in the United States would receive the improved Maps app by the end of the year.

Apple has made good on that promise with the rollout of the new mapping terrain to large swathes of the United States, and the updated Maps are now available across most of the country. It could still take some time for all users in the Central and Southeastern areas of the U.S. to see the new content.

Apple plans to bring the new Maps app to additional countries in 2020.

(Thanks, @tricil and @NateThompson!)

Tag: Apple Maps Guide
Avatar
Unregistered 4U
22 minutes ago at 01:03 pm


I wonder if this story was posted a little prematurely?

Just a little :) Or at least a bit of a clarification.
I always check this page for the best maps information. According to this site, they're just in testing, so some will see the changes, sone won't. So, the data capture may be considered complete, but the rollout is not complete until everyone has it.

[URL unfurl="true"]https://www.justinobeirne.com/new-apple-maps-expansion-7[/URL]
Avatar
dontwalkhand
52 minutes ago at 12:33 pm
The "revamped" maps suck, says all the roads wrong now in my area, and doesn't even bother to tell us the highway number.
Avatar
dontwalkhand
31 minutes ago at 12:53 pm


Not sure where you’re referring to but I’ve found that to be the case in Arizona where I live.

LOL yep Arizona.
Avatar
rizzo41999
1 hour ago at 12:16 pm
Even so, the Boston area in Maps doesn't have nearly as much detail as say in CA.
Avatar
Alan Gordon
56 minutes ago at 12:28 pm
I wonder if this story was posted a little prematurely?
Avatar
zinacef
43 minutes ago at 12:41 pm


The "revamped" maps suck, says all the roads wrong now in my area, and doesn't even bother to tell us the highway number.

Not sure where you’re referring to but I’ve found that to be the case in Arizona where I live.
Avatar
DanBig
42 minutes ago at 12:42 pm
Most sof the North East is not done!
