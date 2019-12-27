On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Revamped Apple Maps Expands to the Southeast and Central United States, Completing Rollout
The revamped Maps app features more extensive geographical details, with updated buildings, roads, parks, sports fields, parking lots, foliage, pools, pedestrian pathways, and bodies of water.
To get its mapping data, Apple uses its own vehicles equipped with LIDAR sensors and cameras. Apple has been using this method to collect mapping information for years now.
Apple began rolling out its updated mapping app to customers starting in iOS 12, and at the 2019 Worldwide Developer Conference, Apple said all customers in the United States would receive the improved Maps app by the end of the year.
Apple has made good on that promise with the rollout of the new mapping terrain to large swathes of the United States, and the updated Maps are now available across most of the country. It could still take some time for all users in the Central and Southeastern areas of the U.S. to see the new content.
Apple plans to bring the new Maps app to additional countries in 2020.
(Thanks, @tricil and @NateThompson!)
Just a little :) Or at least a bit of a clarification.
I wonder if this story was posted a little prematurely?
I always check this page for the best maps information. According to this site, they're just in testing, so some will see the changes, sone won't. So, the data capture may be considered complete, but the rollout is not complete until everyone has it.
[URL unfurl="true"]https://www.justinobeirne.com/new-apple-maps-expansion-7[/URL]
LOL yep Arizona.
Not sure where you’re referring to but I’ve found that to be the case in Arizona where I live.
Not sure where you’re referring to but I’ve found that to be the case in Arizona where I live.
The "revamped" maps suck, says all the roads wrong now in my area, and doesn't even bother to tell us the highway number.
