Amazon Echo Devices Gain Support for Apple Podcasts

Customers can link their Amazon accounts in the Alexa app to their Apple ID, and afterwards any progress they make on an Apple Podcast will be synced with their Amazon devices.
Pause the subscribed episode you’re listening to in the Apple Podcasts app on your commute, and continue listening with your Alexa device at home by asking Alexa to resume the podcast.Apple Podcasts can also be set as the preferred podcast provider within the Alexa app. Users can visit Settings > Music and Podcasts > Link/Manage New Services to find this setting.
It’s easy to find and play your favorite podcasts with Alexa—all you have to do is ask for the episode you want to hear.
On Apple devices, Apple Podcasts can be listened to on iPhone, Mac, HomePod, and more. The service houses more than 750,000 shows and lets users download episodes to watch later on iPhone, with listening history synced across devices, now including Amazon products.