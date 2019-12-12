Opera Launches Opera GX, the 'World's First Gaming Browser' for macOS

Thursday December 12, 2019 2:26 AM PST by Tim Hardwick
Opera today released Opera GX, a special version of its Opera browser that it says has been built to "complement gaming" on Mac.


Opera GX features several features designed to help users get the most out of gaming and browsing, the most prominent being GX Control, which lets users set limits on the browser's system resource usage.

Opera says a survey it conducted revealed that lack of memory and network limitations are the two main issues for gamers, which is why it came up with the idea of limiter controls for CPU, RAM, and network bandwidth.
Opera GX offers a unique set of features that provides solutions to these problems. The set of browser limiters, which includes a Network Bandwidth Limiter, as well as CPU and RAM Limiters, prevents the browser from becoming resource-hungry. What this means in practice is that everyone's machines are left with more resources for running games.
The browser includes other features aimed at making gamers happy, including Twitch accessible from the sidebar, picture in picture for watching streams, integrated messenger services, an ad blocker, free VPN, and several custom theme options.


The macOS version of Opera's gaming browser is now available for download in early access mode. Interested users can grab it now from Opera's website.

Tag: Opera browser
Avatar
Stalwart
15 minutes ago at 03:22 am


Another solution is to simply quit the browser while gaming? ?

I often have guides open when i'm playing Warframe
Avatar
Mike Haas
8 minutes ago at 03:28 am


Why would I download a browser that is owned by a Chinese state-sponsored corporation? (Beijing Kunlun Tech)


Why do you buy equipment that is made by Chinese who make poverty wages while the parent company and it's CEO make millions? It's better if the company is US-owned?
