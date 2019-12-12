iPhone 11 Was a Top 5 Trending Search on Google This Year

In the United States, "Disney Plus" was the most trending search term, while "iPhone 11" ranked ninth. The lists are based on search terms that had the highest spike this year when compared to the previous year, according to Google.
No other smartphones cracked Google's top 10 trending search terms this year in either the United States or worldwide.
Apple released the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max in September.
Visit the Year in Search page on Google Trends to view other popular searches.
(Hat tip to AppleInformed!)