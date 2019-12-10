Deals Spotlight: Satechi's Holiday Sale Offers Up to 50% Off Wireless Chargers, MacBook Cases, USB-C Accessories, and More

Tuesday December 10, 2019 7:04 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
Satechi has a new holiday sale that's discounting many of its best accessories by as much as 50 percent, including wireless chargers, USB-C hubs, and MacBook carrying cases. You'll be able to find all of the discounts on Satechi's website, but we've highlighted the best deals in the lists below.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Satechi. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This sale will last through December 17, so be sure to browse the items being marked down below before all of the best offers expire.

Satechi Holiday Sale

Charging
Hubs
iMac Accessories
Miscellaneous
