Deals Spotlight: Satechi's Holiday Sale Offers Up to 50% Off Wireless Chargers, MacBook Cases, USB-C Accessories, and More

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Satechi. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Satechi Holiday Sale

Satechi has a new holiday sale that's discounting many of its best accessories by as much as 50 percent, including wireless chargers, USB-C hubs, and MacBook carrying cases. You'll be able to find all of the discounts on Satechi's website, but we've highlighted the best deals in the lists below.This sale will last through December 17, so be sure to browse the items being marked down below before all of the best offers expire.Head to our full Deals Roundup for even more discounts on Apple-related accessories.