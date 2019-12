Apple Upgrades Holiday Shipping, Offers Free Next-Day Delivery and Free Courier Service in Some Areas

Apple today updated its holiday shipping policies to ensure that people are able to order and receive gifts ahead of when Christmas, Hanukkah, and other celebrations begin, with the company now offering faster free shipping options.For in-stock Mac, iPad iPhone , and Apple Watch orders, Apple is offering free same-day courier delivery in cities where courier delivery is available. Other products will cost $9 for courier delivery, which is Apple's standard courier pricing.For orders where courier delivery is not available and for items that don't qualify for free courier delivery, Apple is offering free next-day delivery on any in-stock item ordered by 3:00 p.m. on December 23. That deadline means that any item ordered by that time will arrive before Christmas on December 25.Apple is also offering holiday returns right now, which means anything purchased between November 15, 2019 and December 25, 2019 can be returned until January 8, 2020.