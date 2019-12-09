PSA: Best Buy's Rewards Program No Longer Offers Points on Apple Products

The new terms went into effect on October 21, 2019:
We have made changes to confirm that members are eligible to receive points for Apple and Beats products and Apple services only when purchases are made on standard credit with the My Best Buy Credit Card. Otherwise My Best Buy members will not be eligible to receive points for purchase of Apple and Beats products and Apple services.My Best Buy program members may still receive special pricing on Apple and Beats products from time to time, according to the terms.