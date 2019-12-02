Tim Cook and Other CEOs Urge U.S. Government to Stay in Paris Agreement to Fight Climate Change

Monday December 2, 2019 8:02 am PST by Joe Rossignol
Apple CEO Tim Cook and a group of other CEOs, including Google's Sundar Pichai and Microsoft's Satya Nadella, have jointly signed a letter urging the Trump administration to keep the United States a member of the Paris Agreement.


The Paris Agreement aims to combat climate change by keeping the global temperature rise this century well below 2ºC above pre-industrial levels. The United States was one of over 190 countries to pledge support for the Paris Agreement in 2015, under the Obama administration, but the Trump administration is in the process of formally exiting the agreement due to economic concerns.

Cook and the other CEOs who signed the letter believe the Paris Agreement could actually provide a boost to the economy.

"Staying in the Paris Agreement will strengthen our competitiveness in global markets, positioning the United States to lead the deployment of new technologies that support the transition, provide for our workers and communities, and create jobs and companies built to last," the letter states.

"The promise of the Paris Agreement is one of a just and prosperous world. We urge the United States to join us in staying in."

The letter was prepared by AFL-CIO, the largest federation of unions in the United States, representing more than 12.5 million working people in the country. Visit the United For The Paris Agreement website for more details.


