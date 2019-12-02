On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Tim Cook and Other CEOs Urge U.S. Government to Stay in Paris Agreement to Fight Climate Change
The Paris Agreement aims to combat climate change by keeping the global temperature rise this century well below 2ºC above pre-industrial levels. The United States was one of over 190 countries to pledge support for the Paris Agreement in 2015, under the Obama administration, but the Trump administration is in the process of formally exiting the agreement due to economic concerns.
Cook and the other CEOs who signed the letter believe the Paris Agreement could actually provide a boost to the economy.
"Staying in the Paris Agreement will strengthen our competitiveness in global markets, positioning the United States to lead the deployment of new technologies that support the transition, provide for our workers and communities, and create jobs and companies built to last," the letter states.
"The promise of the Paris Agreement is one of a just and prosperous world. We urge the United States to join us in staying in."
The letter was prepared by AFL-CIO, the largest federation of unions in the United States, representing more than 12.5 million working people in the country. Visit the United For The Paris Agreement website for more details.
Humanity has never faced a greater or more urgent threat than climate change — and it’s one we must face together. Apple will continue our work to leave the planet better than we found it and to make the tools that encourage others to do the same. https://t.co/26sTnleNep— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 2, 2019
It's all just symbolism and virtue signaling.
Tim, call on China to fix their carbon issue. India as well.
-Ignores need to provide options for choosing longer life product with replaceable batteries.
-Opposes right to repair.
-Requires third-party recyclers to shred all Apple devices (keeping replacement parts off market).
Actions... not words.
Being the environmental outsider may have massive economic impacts if the world doesn't want to trade with a country that does not meet their standards.
I'm not sure how staying in the Paris Accords fixes climate change/global warming/whatever.
Often, so-called ‘symbolism’ motivates many to act or ... not act. So much of what moves human behavior is what you would probably call ‘symbolism’.
Why bother to stand up and look at the flag during the national anthem? After all, thats just symbolism.
Anyway, I do genuinely share their overall concerns because when climate change hits the fan forget about economic growth, the talk will be about survival.
When is it going to hit the fan? Like it was supposed to in the early 1900s? Like it was supposed to in the mid-late 1900s? Like it was supposed to early 2000s? Like it was supposed to early this decade? Tell me, what is your weather prediction 2 weeks from now? Just yesterday in my area, the forecast high temp from just the day before was off by 15 degrees F!
What about Apple products being somewhat more renewable by users. You know, non glued RAMs and SSDs. It’s billions of devices built to go to the “trash can” as soon as possible. All are at it, yet Apple should be a role model and reverse the trend that started with a technical necessity, suspiciously so today.
