MacRumors Giveaway: Win a USB-C Stand and Hub for Mac Mini From Satechi

Priced at $80, the Mac mini Stand and Hub is designed to be used under the Mac mini, adding valuable additional ports that are normally not available on the Mac mini.
The hub features a USB-C data port, three USB-A ports, a micro SD card reader, an SD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Mac mini is already equipped with four Thunderbolt 3 ports, an Ethernet port, and an HDMI port, so Satechi's hub basically adds support for using USB-A accessories and SD cards.
As with all of Satechi's Mac accessories, the Type-C Aluminum Stand and Hub is made from an aluminum that's designed to match the finish of Apple products, in this case, the Mac mini. The ports are designed to be at the front of the Mac mini, making them easily accessible.
There are built-in air vents that are designed to help regulate temperature and encourage airflow, as the Stand and Hub sits right under the Mac mini. The stand is thin and it fits in well with the Mac mini's design, looking more like an additional component than an accessory.
