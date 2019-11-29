Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
Black Friday 2019: Best Deals on Apple Watch
For older Apple Watch models, though, there are some significant deals that can be had if you don't mind missing out on the always-on display and the new compass app. Multiple retailers have deals on the Series 4 (now discontinued) and Apple's super cheap Series 3, which is still being manufactured.
Apple Watch Series 3
Walmart has the absolute lowest price on the Apple Watch Series 3, offering the 38mm model for $129, a $70 discount off of the standard $200 price tag. The 44mm model will be available for $159, down from the regular price of $229. However, stock already appears to be selling out at most Walmart stores.
Target is selling the Apple Watch Series 3 starting at $170 for the 38mm, a $30 discount off of the regular price. The 42mm model will be priced at $200, also a $30 discount.
Best Buy is offering some small $10 discounts on the Apple Watch Series 3, but these aren't worth picking up if you can get one of the other, better deals.
Apple Watch Series 4
Best Buy is offering the Apple Watch Series 4 for $50 to $300 off depending on the model. 40 and 44mm aluminum models with standard sport bands are discounted by $50, while cellular models are discounted by $100.
Some stainless steel models are discounted by $300, dropping the price to $400 from $700, but these deals are not online and will need to be located in retail stores.
Apple Watch Series 5
Sprint does have some discounts on the new Apple Watch Series 5, if you're shopping for a cellular watch that you can add onto an existing smartphone plan. You can get 50 percent off any Apple Watch in this sale, Series 5 included. The discount will be delivered via monthly credits on a 24 month billing agreement, and you'll need one active handset already on the Sprint account.
