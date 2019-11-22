MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Set of Classicbot Classic and iBot G3 Toys

Both the Classicbot and the iBot G3 are little robot toys that are modeled after classic Mac machines from Apple. The Classicbot Classic is modeled after the Macintosh Classic, sold in the early 1990s.
The Classicbot features a body that resembles a Classic Macintosh, along with movable arms and legs so it can be posed. There's a tiny mouse and a font suitcase that the Classicbot holds in a hand, and the detail is spectacular thanks to the precise injection molding technique used to make the toy.
Every part of the Classic Macintosh is included, from the display with two cute little robot eyes to the floppy disk drive and the vents, buttons, and ports on the back.
Classicbot Classic measures in at 10cm tall, and the arms, held on by magnets, can be removed for a more streamlined computer look.
Along with the Classicbot Classic, MacRumors readers who win the giveaway will get the iBot G3, which is modeled after Apple's iconic iMac G3, first introduced in 1998.
Available in either Bondi Blue or Tangerine, the iBot G3 features an anthropomorphized iMac with a face on the display, detachable arms, and movable legs.
As with the Classicbot Classic, the iBot G3 has been recreated faithfully, with an enclosure made from translucent plastic and impressive details like the CRT, ethernet ports, and ventilation fans.
The arms and legs can be detached and there's an included stand so it can be displayed in a more traditional computer shape as well. It comes with the iMac G3 mouse and keyboard.
Both the Classicbot Classic and the iBot G3 are designed to be figurines that are put on display, and they're the perfect desktop addition for any Apple lover. They also make great gifts. Philip Lee has a few other toys and figurines that MacRumors readers might be interested in, such as classic icon sets and Classicbot plushes.
Ahead of the holidays, we have five Classicbot Classic and iBot G3 sets to give away to MacRumors readers. To enter to win our giveaway, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.
Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.
The contest will run from today (November 22) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on November 29. The winners will be chosen randomly on November 29 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.