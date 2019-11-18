Deals: 15-Inch MacBook Pro Hits New Low Price (Up to $450 Off) and Beats Studio3 Headphones Discounted to $200

15-Inch MacBook Pro
In Amazon's new sale, prices start at $1,999.00 for the 256GB configuration and reach up to $2,349.00 for the 512GB configuration. These discounts have hit after Apple launched the new 16-inch MacBook Pro models last week, which have now replaced the 15-inch models in Apple's lineup.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
- 2.6GHz 6-Core, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Space Gray - $1,999.00, down from $2,399.00 ($400 off, lowest ever)
- 2.6GHz 6-Core, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Silver - $1,999.00, down from $2,399.00 ($400 off, lowest ever)
- 2.3GHz 8-Core, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Space Gray - $2,349.00, down from $2,799.00 ($450 off, lowest ever)
- 2.3GHz 8-Core, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Silver - $2,349.00, down from $2,799.00 ($450 off, lowest ever)
Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones
During its Daily Doorbuster event, Best Buy is offering the Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones for $199.99 today only, down from $349.99 ($150 off). Colors available include Gray, Crystal Blue, and Desert Sand.
This is the lowest price currently available online for the Studio3 Headphones, which offer Pure Adaptive Noise Canceling, up to 22 hours of battery life, and include Apple's W1 chip for simple pairing with iOS devices. Head to Best Buy soon to check out the headphones and place your order before the deal expires later tonight.
Disney+ Bundle
Disney's new streaming service, Disney+, has been out for nearly one week, and it remains one of the cheapest streaming TV platforms to sign up for online. The service's bundle with Hulu and ESPN+ is also now live, and available for just $12.99 per month, which rivals the current cost of Netflix's Standard Plan.
This bundle is for Hulu with Limited Commercials ($5.99 per month), ESPN+ ($4.99 per month), and Disney+ ($6.99 permonth), totaling $17.97 per month, or about $5 in savings with Disney's bundle of all three services.
It's also possible to get Hulu with No Commercials included in this bundle, by following the steps below:
- Sign up for Hulu with No Commercials for $11.99 per month on Hulu's website (if you already have one, skip to step 2).
- Sign up for the Disney+ bundle with Hulu and ESPN+ on Disney's website using the same email address you used for the Hulu with No Commercials account.
Of course, if you're not sure about Disney+ yet, you can sign up here for your seven day free trial. Those not interested in the Hulu and ESPN+ bundle can also just pay $6.99 per month for Disney+ alone, or $69.99 for a full year.
For more of the latest Apple-related sales, be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup.