Deals: 15-Inch MacBook Pro Hits New Low Price (Up to $450 Off) and Beats Studio3 Headphones Discounted to $200

Monday November 18, 2019 8:12 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
Amazon today introduced a round of notable discounts on the 15-inch MacBook Pro from Mid 2019, with discounts reaching as much as $450 off these models. In this article we've also included deals on the Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones and the Disney+ bundle that includes Hulu and ESPN+ for a low monthly price of $12.99.

15-Inch MacBook Pro


In Amazon's new sale, prices start at $1,999.00 for the 256GB configuration and reach up to $2,349.00 for the 512GB configuration. These discounts have hit after Apple launched the new 16-inch MacBook Pro models last week, which have now replaced the 15-inch models in Apple's lineup.

Apple updated the 15-inch MacBook Pro in May 2019 with a new 8-core processor option in the high-end configurations and faster performance. This update also saw a new 13-inch MacBook Pro with similar specs.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones


During its Daily Doorbuster event, Best Buy is offering the Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones for $199.99 today only, down from $349.99 ($150 off). Colors available include Gray, Crystal Blue, and Desert Sand.


This is the lowest price currently available online for the Studio3 Headphones, which offer Pure Adaptive Noise Canceling, up to 22 hours of battery life, and include Apple's W1 chip for simple pairing with iOS devices. Head to Best Buy soon to check out the headphones and place your order before the deal expires later tonight.

Disney+ Bundle


Disney's new streaming service, Disney+, has been out for nearly one week, and it remains one of the cheapest streaming TV platforms to sign up for online. The service's bundle with Hulu and ESPN+ is also now live, and available for just $12.99 per month, which rivals the current cost of Netflix's Standard Plan.


This bundle is for Hulu with Limited Commercials ($5.99 per month), ESPN+ ($4.99 per month), and Disney+ ($6.99 permonth), totaling $17.97 per month, or about $5 in savings with Disney's bundle of all three services.

It's also possible to get Hulu with No Commercials included in this bundle, by following the steps below:
  1. Sign up for Hulu with No Commercials for $11.99 per month on Hulu's website (if you already have one, skip to step 2).
  2. Sign up for the Disney+ bundle with Hulu and ESPN+ on Disney's website using the same email address you used for the Hulu with No Commercials account.
This will get you a bundle with Hulu with No Commercials ($11.99 per month), ESPN+, and Disney+, totaling $23.97 per month. But you'll only be paying $18.99 thanks to a monthly $5.99 credit that Disney will send you, which represents the value of the Hulu with Limited Commercials plan (via Business Insider).

Of course, if you're not sure about Disney+ yet, you can sign up here for your seven day free trial. Those not interested in the Hulu and ESPN+ bundle can also just pay $6.99 per month for Disney+ alone, or $69.99 for a full year.

For more of the latest Apple-related sales, be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup.

