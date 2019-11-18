Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
Apple Releases iOS and iPadOS 13.2.3 With Bug Fixes for Messages, Mail and More
The new iOS and iPadOS 13.2.3 updates are available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the updates, go to Settings > General > Software Update.
iOS and iPadOS 13.2.3 are minor updates focusing on performance improvements and bug fixes for issues that were not able to be addressed in iOS 13.2 and iOS 13.2.2 rather than major outward facing changes.
According to Apple's release notes, the update fixes a bug that could prevent Mail from fetching new messages and it addresses a bug that caused photos, links, and other attachments to not display properly in the Messages details view. The iOS 13.2.3 and iPadOS 13.2.3 release notes are the same.
iOS 13.2.3 includes bug fixes and improvements for your iPhone. This update:iOS 13.2.2, the prior update released last week, addressed an issue that caused apps running in the background on the iPhone and iPad to unexpectedly quit, leading to background apps that refreshed more often than normal.
Fixes an issue where system search and search within Mail, Files, and Notes might not work
Addresses an issue where photos, links, and other attachments might not display in the Messages details view
Fixes an issue that could prevent apps from downloading content in the background
Resolves issues that may prevent Mail from fetching new messages, and fail to include and quote original message content in Exchange accounts
Apple is also beta testing an iOS 13.3 update that includes Communication Limits for Screen Time and other minor feature tweaks.
The average user doesn't read Macrumors and they don't care. They get a notification a week or so after the update comes out and just hit "update tonight" and their phone updates while they sleep.
I appreciate updates, but the amount of them for ios13 is getting a little ridiculous. The average user doesn't want to keep having their phone update all the time.
Edit: Since September 24th they've released 8 updates for iOS13. That's just too many.
Damned if you do, damned if you don't. People complain about bugs with a lack of updates, then people complain with too many.
I think the point is, there shouldn't be so many bugs in their initial releases in the first place.
The average user likely doesn’t even really know or notice short of their devices letting them know at some point that an update has been installed or perhaps is ready to be installed.
I appreciate updates, but the amount of them for ios13 is getting a little ridiculous. The average user doesn't want to keep having their phone update all the time.
Its like with the Star Trek movies: Only the even numbered ones shine.
