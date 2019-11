Apple Releases iOS and iPadOS 13.2.3 With Bug Fixes for Messages, Mail and More

iOS 13.2.3 includes bug fixes and improvements for your iPhone. This update:

Fixes an issue where system search and search within Mail, Files, and Notes might not work

Addresses an issue where photos, links, and other attachments might not display in the Messages details view

Fixes an issue that could prevent apps from downloading content in the background

Resolves issues that may prevent Mail from fetching new messages, and fail to include and quote original message content in Exchange accounts

Apple today released new iOS and iPadOS 13.2.3 for the iPhone and the iPad , updates to the iOS and ‌iPadOS‌ 13.2.2 software that was released last week on November 7 The new iOS and ‌iPadOS‌ 13.2.3 updates are available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the updates, go to Settings > General > Software Update.iOS and ‌‌iPadOS‌‌ 13.2.3 are minor updates focusing on performance improvements and bug fixes for issues that were not able to be addressed in iOS 13.2 and iOS 13.2.2 rather than major outward facing changes.According to Apple's release notes, the update fixes a bug that could prevent Mail from fetching new messages and it addresses a bug that caused photos, links, and other attachments to not display properly in the Messages details view. The iOS 13.2.3 and ‌iPadOS‌ 13.2.3 release notes are the same.iOS 13.2.2, the prior update released last week , addressed an issue that caused apps running in the background on the iPhone and ‌iPad‌ to unexpectedly quit, leading to background apps that refreshed more often than normal.Apple is also beta testing an iOS 13.3 update that includes Communication Limits for Screen Time and other minor feature tweaks.