MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Leather Apple Watch Band From BluShark

BluShark makes a whole range of watch bands for traditional watches. Right now, BluShark offers a collection of nylon and silicone designs in a variety of colors, but the company is expanding into Apple Watch bands in the near future.
BluShark will soon launch a series of high-end leather Apple Watch bands crafted from Italian calf hide and ethically sourced crocodile and ostrich leathers, sized to fit both 40mm and 44mm Apple Watch models.
The leather Apple Watch bands will be available in different shades of brown and black, with each one carefully stitched to hold up to wear over time. As with all leather products, expect these bands to take on a unique patina as they age.
BluShark plans to officially debut its Apple Watch band collection in the coming weeks, but winners of the giveaway will be able to choose a band prior to when the launch happens. BluShark is also releasing a series of Apple Watch adapters within the next two to three weeks that will allow existing BluShark bands to work with the Apple Watch.
Seven winners will be provided with an $80 gift card to purchase any of the Apple Watch bands in the collection, which will be available for between $40 and $78. The watches come with stainless steel lugs, but BluShark will also be able to provide lugs for other Apple Watch finishes. For those interested in purchasing a BluShark Apple Watch band when the launch happens, make sure to visit the BluShark website and sign up for the newsletter or follow BluShark on Instagram.
To enter to win our giveaway, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address.
