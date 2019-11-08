MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Plushie Mac, iPhone, or iPod From Throwboy's Iconic Pillow Collection

The Iconic Pillow Collection features five pillows that are modeled after the 1977 Apple II, the 1984 original Macintosh, the 1998 iMac G3, the 2001 iPod, and the 2007 original iPhone.
After a successful Kickstarter launch in 2018, Throwboy has been offering its plushie Apple products on its website for $39.99 or $189.99 for the full set.
Each of the Iconic pillows have been carefully embroidered with intricate detailing to ensure that they look like their hardware counterparts, and in a review we did earlier this year, we were impressed with the softness, huggability, and impressive detail.
Design details include a click wheel on the iPod with appropriate ports on the bottom, a rainbow logo and floppy disk drive on the 1984 pillow, speakers and a disk drive for the iMac G3, a Home button and speaker for the iPhone, and a full keyboard and display for the Apple II.
Each pillow also features the correct colors for each machine. The Apple II and the Macintosh are a light beige color, while the iMac G3 is in white and aqua. The iPod is white with a gray click wheel, and the iPhone is silver and black like the original model.
When it comes to size, these are the ideal throw pillows for a couch or a chair, making them a great decoration or gift idea for Apple fans. Each pillow is soft, squishy, and comfortable, both to hold and to lean against, but they're also firm enough to hold their shape. Photos of the pillows in action can be seen on Throwboy's Instagram account.
The Mac versions of the pillows are a bit larger than the iPod and the iPhone versions, but all work well as throw pillows or room decor. Throwboy also makes a few other fun pillows like a classic Mac Finder icon and the well-known spinning rainbow wheel.
We have 10 of the Iconic Pillows to give away to MacRumors readers, and each winner will be able to pick their favorite pillow. To enter to win our giveaway, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.
