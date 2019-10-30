Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
AirPods Pro Available for In-Store Pickup
In the U.S., where most stores have yet to open, all stores we've checked are listed as having AirPods Pro available today, but if you want to guarantee to be able to walk in and pick some up, it's probably best to place an online order and select pickup at your local retail store. Store staff will then set aside a pair for you and you won't have to worry about supplies running out.
At one retail store we checked out this morning, there was a line of about four customers waiting roughly an hour before opening.
AirPods Pro became available for order on Monday with availability set for today. Many customers placing online orders were initially quoted delivery dates of Thursday, but quite a few of those have seen their orders move a bit more quickly and they will be arriving today.
