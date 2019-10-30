New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

AirPods Pro Earpiece Tip Replacements Will Cost $4

Tuesday October 29, 2019 11:16 pm PDT by MacRumors Staff
Daring Fireball's John Gruber posted his first impressions of the new AirPods Pro this evening. Gruber was able to use the new ‌AirPods Pro‌ for several hours on a return trip from Apple's media briefing back home. Overall, he liked the new AirPods and found the noise cancellation to work well, and the battery life to match Apple's claims.
Apple invited a few dozen media folks to New York today for a briefing and early access to the new ‌AirPods Pro‌. My initial impression: I like them.


Gruber also notes that the earpiece tips that come in three sizes are available from Apple for $4 if you happen to lose them.
Swapping the tips is easy, but it takes a bit more pull than I expected to pop them off. Don’t be afraid — the tips seem rugged. And replacement tips from Apple will cost only $4 — truly cheap.
The ‌AirPods Pro‌ are starting to arrive at customers homes today. The ‌AirPods Pro‌ cost $249 offers noise cancelation, an in-ear design, and water and sweat resistance.

Avatar
farewelwilliams
1 hour ago at 11:22 pm
There will be at least one person in the world that will complain $4 is too expensive.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
russell_314
22 minutes ago at 12:07 am
I think Mac rumors just makes articles with headlines like this just to give Apple haters something to comment on LOL
Rating: 3 Votes
adib
adib
1 hour ago at 11:22 pm
I’ve bought an entire functional Bluetooth headphones for $4.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Westside guy
41 minutes ago at 11:48 pm
It used to be the cheapest thing in the Apple Store was $9.99 - the Magsafe 2 adapter. But we now have a new title holder!
Rating: 2 Votes
iMatt.
iMatt.
1 hour ago at 11:23 pm
Error in the last paragraph guys re: date
Rating: 1 Votes
Lazy
Lazy
43 minutes ago at 11:46 pm


There will be at least one person in the world that will complain $4 is too expensive.


And it looks like one of them posted immediately after you. :)


I’ve bought an entire functional Bluetooth headphones for $4.

Rating: 1 Votes
itsmilo
itsmilo
42 minutes ago at 11:46 pm
and I bet it’s 4 bucks per piece not pair?
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Yellowbean12
28 minutes ago at 12:00 am
That is nice! Try finding replacement tips for things like the Beats X...
Rating: 1 Votes

