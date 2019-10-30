Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
AirPods Pro Earpiece Tip Replacements Will Cost $4
Apple invited a few dozen media folks to New York today for a briefing and early access to the new AirPods Pro. My initial impression: I like them.
Gruber also notes that the earpiece tips that come in three sizes are available from Apple for $4 if you happen to lose them.
Swapping the tips is easy, but it takes a bit more pull than I expected to pop them off. Don’t be afraid — the tips seem rugged. And replacement tips from Apple will cost only $4 — truly cheap.The AirPods Pro are starting to arrive at customers homes today. The AirPods Pro cost $249 offers noise cancelation, an in-ear design, and water and sweat resistance.
There will be at least one person in the world that will complain $4 is too expensive.
And it looks like one of them posted immediately after you. :)
I’ve bought an entire functional Bluetooth headphones for $4.
