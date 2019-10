AirPods Pro Earpiece Tip Replacements Will Cost $4

Apple invited a few dozen media folks to New York today for a briefing and early access to the new ‌AirPods Pro‌. My initial impression: I like them.

Swapping the tips is easy, but it takes a bit more pull than I expected to pop them off. Don’t be afraid — the tips seem rugged. And replacement tips from Apple will cost only $4 — truly cheap.

Daring Fireball's John Gruber posted his first impressions of the new AirPods Pro this evening. Gruber was able to use the new ‌AirPods Pro‌ for several hours on a return trip from Apple's media briefing back home. Overall, he liked the new AirPods and found the noise cancellation to work well, and the battery life to match Apple's claims.Gruber also notes that the earpiece tips that come in three sizes are available from Apple for $4 if you happen to lose them.The ‌AirPods Pro‌ are starting to arrive at customers homes today . The ‌AirPods Pro‌ cost $249 offers noise cancelation, an in-ear design, and water and sweat resistance.