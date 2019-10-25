New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Apple in Talks With United Airlines Over Terminal Upgrades at San Francisco International Airport

Friday October 25, 2019 10:10 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple has been meeting with United Airlines over upgrades for United's terminal at the San Francisco International airport, according to a Bloomberg article and multiple tweets from attendees at United's meeting with the media in Chicago.

United has been talking with Apple about potential design ideas for its customer waiting areas at the San Francisco airport, where Apple is known to be one of United's biggest customers thanks to all of the Apple employees that regularly fly out of SFO.


The plan is for Apple to help United reconfigure areas in the airport, though what that specifically means is unclear. Linda Jojo, executive vice president of United Airlines Holdings, mentioned spots Apple employees specifically visited as a hint to what might see a redesign.

"The Apple team in San Francisco has been in our baggage hold areas, customer service and the lobbies," she said. "I'm being deliberately vague," she added.

Earlier this year, United Airlines accidentally revealed that Apple is its biggest customer in San Francisco, spending $150 million on airline tickets each year and purchasing an average of 50 business class seats on flights to Shanghai on a daily basis.

Tag: United Airlines
[ 29 comments ]

Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
lkrupp
40 minutes ago at 10:25 am


Gosh Apple picked the absolute worst of airlines.


No, not at all. The absolute worst airline is the one you think is great. Fact.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
narenh
36 minutes ago at 10:29 am
United actually treats their elite flyers really well. You can bet most of the Apple folks who are flying to China regularly are on the high end of the Gold - Global Services spectrum.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
@meinertzhagen
22 minutes ago at 10:43 am
Oh no! They are going to take away the headphone jacks!
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
mtneer
38 minutes ago at 10:27 am


Gosh Apple picked the absolute worst of airlines.


I don’t think they have a choice. San Francisco is United’s hub and I don’t think any other carrier has the capacity out of that airport to fly 50 business class passengers to Shanghai on a daily basis nonstop.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
reden
54 minutes ago at 10:11 am
Gosh Apple picked the absolute worst of airlines.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
york2600
38 minutes ago at 10:27 am
I hope Apple got a good deal on United flights because they certainly picked a trash airline to fly with.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
T-R-S
32 minutes ago at 10:33 am
I travel through SFO several times a month - I fly United exclusively - I love United - the UNITED arrivals lounge at Heathrow is amazing - they even iron your clothes while you are taking a shower...
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
hudson1
16 minutes ago at 10:49 am
Is a MAX-9 a good choice for picture of a United aircraft right now?
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
kaneda
16 minutes ago at 10:49 am


Oh no! They are going to take away the headphone jacks!


They will take away the seats too. Minimalism! and charged you double the prize. :)
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
LordCoe13
9 minutes ago at 10:56 am


It would be cheaper for Apple to buy a private jet and just fly that daily. I'm surprised Cook hasn't run the numbers on that.

I'm sure they have run the numbers on it and after review they decided this was the best plan for them.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]