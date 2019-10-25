Apple in Talks With United Airlines Over Terminal Upgrades at San Francisco International Airport

Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
United has been talking with Apple about potential design ideas for its customer waiting areas at the San Francisco airport, where Apple is known to be one of United's biggest customers thanks to all of the Apple employees that regularly fly out of SFO.
The plan is for Apple to help United reconfigure areas in the airport, though what that specifically means is unclear. Linda Jojo, executive vice president of United Airlines Holdings, mentioned spots Apple employees specifically visited as a hint to what might see a redesign.
"The Apple team in San Francisco has been in our baggage hold areas, customer service and the lobbies," she said. "I'm being deliberately vague," she added.
Earlier this year, United Airlines accidentally revealed that Apple is its biggest customer in San Francisco, spending $150 million on airline tickets each year and purchasing an average of 50 business class seats on flights to Shanghai on a daily basis.
Gosh Apple picked the absolute worst of airlines.
No, not at all. The absolute worst airline is the one you think is great. Fact.
Gosh Apple picked the absolute worst of airlines.
I don’t think they have a choice. San Francisco is United’s hub and I don’t think any other carrier has the capacity out of that airport to fly 50 business class passengers to Shanghai on a daily basis nonstop.
Oh no! They are going to take away the headphone jacks!
They will take away the seats too. Minimalism! and charged you double the prize. :)
I'm sure they have run the numbers on it and after review they decided this was the best plan for them.
It would be cheaper for Apple to buy a private jet and just fly that daily. I'm surprised Cook hasn't run the numbers on that.
