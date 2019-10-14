Deals Spotlight: $100 iTunes Gift Cards Discounted to $85 on eBay Amid Apple's Horror Movie Sale on iTunes

Monday October 14, 2019 10:47 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
PayPal's Digital Gifts eBay storefront has the latest discount on App Store and iTunes gift cards today, offering the $100 iTunes gift card for $85. This 15 percent off sale matches previous sales we've seen on iTunes gift cards throughout the year, and the sales usually last for a few days, but it could end sooner.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Like previous discounts, you'll need to have a PayPal account to see the savings and the gift card will be valid only on purchases made in the United States. The card is electronic, so once you place your order you'll get an email within a few hours with a code that you can use to fill up your Apple ID with the credit.

iTunes gift cards are good for buying movies, TV shows, and books on Apple's digital storefronts, as well as paying for subscriptions like Apple Music, Netflix, and Hulu. These discounts on iTunes gift cards come around once every few weeks (and sometimes take longer to reemerge), so if you've been waiting for a sale you should head to eBay soon before the bargain ends.

The iTunes gift card sale is happening amid Apple's ongoing horror movie sale on iTunes Movies. These include $1 rentals, $5 classic and modern films, and under $20 series bundles. You can check out some of the movies in the Halloween sale below.

$1 Rentals

Under $20 Bundles

Our full Deals Roundup has all of the newest Apple-related discounts in one place.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals
0 comments