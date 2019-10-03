Deals Spotlight: Costco Discounts Apple's HomePod to $199.97 ($100 Off)

At $199.97, this is one of the lowest prices we've seen on the HomePod, and is a good chance for anyone looking to add more of Apple's smart speakers to their HomeKit setup. Of course, you'll need a Costco account to see the deal, which starts at $60/year. If you're a member, head to Costco today to browse the HomePod sale before it expires.
Apple dropped the price of the HomePod from $349.00 to $299.00 in April 2019. This price drop followed numerous discounts from well-known retailers like Target, Costco, and Best Buy, most of which began following a big discount on the HomePod during Black Friday 2018.