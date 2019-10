Deals Spotlight: Costco Discounts Apple's HomePod to $199.97 ($100 Off)

Costco is offering Apple's HomePod for $199.97 today, which is aboutthe regular price of $299.00. The retailer is only selling the Space Gray version of the HomePod, but those who place an order can expect the speaker to arrive within three to five business days (with an added $4.99 for shipping and handling).At $199.97, this is one of the lowest prices we've seen on the HomePod, and is a good chance for anyone looking to add more of Apple's smart speakers to their HomeKit setup. Of course, you'll need a Costco account to see the deal, which starts at $60/year . If you're a member, head to Costco today to browse the HomePod sale before it expires.Apple dropped the price of the HomePod from $349.00 to $299.00 in April 2019. This price drop followed numerous discounts from well-known retailers like Target, Costco, and Best Buy, most of which began following a big discount on the HomePod during Black Friday 2018