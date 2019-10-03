Deals Spotlight: Costco Discounts Apple's HomePod to $199.97 ($100 Off)

Thursday October 3, 2019 9:13 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Costco is offering Apple's HomePod for $199.97 today, which is about $100 off the regular price of $299.00. The retailer is only selling the Space Gray version of the HomePod, but those who place an order can expect the speaker to arrive within three to five business days (with an added $4.99 for shipping and handling).


At $199.97, this is one of the lowest prices we've seen on the HomePod, and is a good chance for anyone looking to add more of Apple's smart speakers to their HomeKit setup. Of course, you'll need a Costco account to see the deal, which starts at $60/year. If you're a member, head to Costco today to browse the HomePod sale before it expires.

Apple dropped the price of the HomePod from $349.00 to $299.00 in April 2019. This price drop followed numerous discounts from well-known retailers like Target, Costco, and Best Buy, most of which began following a big discount on the HomePod during Black Friday 2018.

ctdonath
ctdonath
45 minutes ago at 09:38 am
Many do have membership, so it's a deal for them. Tempting; firmly in "wife will kill me" category.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
Robert.Walter
1 hour ago at 09:23 am
Guess that means a refresh is coming!
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
russell_314
50 minutes ago at 09:33 am
Plus $60 to $120 for the membership and $5 for shipping and it's only in space gray.
Rating: 2 Votes
sracer
sracer
56 minutes ago at 09:26 am
Wow, that's a great price for anyone interested in it!

I'm not into "smart" speakers though. I am enjoying my pair of 12" Eneby speakers configured in stereo mode.
Rating: 1 Votes
radioking
radioking
44 minutes ago at 09:39 am
You do not have to be a member to order, but there will be a 5% surcharge.
Rating: 1 Votes
jasheeky
jasheeky
46 minutes ago at 09:36 am


Plus $60 to $120 for the membership and $5 for shipping and it's only in space gray.

Or have a friend with membership order it
Rating: 1 Votes
