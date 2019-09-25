MacStories Releases 300 Custom Shortcuts Icons for iPhone and iPad

Apple already provides many default glyphs for Shortcuts icons, but the MacStories set provides users with hundreds of extra options across dozens of categories, ranging from documents and clipboard to media and task management.
MacStories editor-in-chief and Shortcuts power user Federico Viticci:
MacStories Shortcuts Icons were designed by our longtime designer Silvia Gatta in collaboration with me. After years of covering Workflow, then Shortcuts, and following the launch of the MacStories Shortcuts Archive, I decided it was time to provide a custom icon set for Shortcuts as well.Viticci adds:
MacStories Shortcuts Icons were designed with the needs of Shortcuts users in mind. They're not just a random icon set: each icon was specifically created for a potential use case in the Shortcuts app.
We created the set to complement Apple's default glyphs and offer more options for Shortcuts power users. I personally went through my list in the MacStories Shortcuts Archive, as well as popular shortcuts from Reddit and the community, and tried to come up with icons that would better represent each shortcut. The icons were designed with a modern, rounded look and subtle drop shadows.For the icons to work properly, iOS 13.1 or iPadOS 13.1 is required. In those latest software versions, you can now use custom glyphs such as the MacStories icons and still keep the original colors of your shortcut icons.
How to use the custom icons:
- Download the MacStories icon set directly on an iPhone or iPad and unzip the folder in the Files app
- Open the Shortcuts app
- Tap on the circle with three dots on a Shortcut
- Tap on the circle with three dots in the top-right corner
- Tap on "Add to Home Screen"
- Tap on the icon outlined in blue and select "Choose File"
- Choose a MacStories icon and save to the Home screen