Apple Inks Deal for 'Mosquito Coast' Series Starring Justin Theroux

Monday September 16, 2019 4:39 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple has signed a deal for an adaptation of "The Mosquito Coast" set to star Justin Theroux, reports Variety.

"The Mosquito Coast" is based on the 1981 novel of the same name by Paul Theroux, Justin Theroux's uncle.

The novel is told from the viewpoint of 14-year-old main character Charlie Fox and focuses on his father, Allie, who is an inventor. Allie becomes critical of American consumerism and culture, deciding to uproot his family and move to La Mosquitia on the Mosquito Coast of Honduras.

The book is being adapted for television by Neil Cross, who is also serving as showrunner. Rupert Wyatt is executive producing and will direct multiple episodes.

Theroux is known for his roles in "Maniac," "The Leftovers," "American Psycho," "Zoolander," and more.

"The Mosquito Coast" will be available through Apple TV+, Apple's upcoming streaming television service that's set to launch on November 1. Apple TV+ will be priced at $4.99 per month.

