Apple Inks Deal for 'Mosquito Coast' Series Starring Justin Theroux
"The Mosquito Coast" is based on the 1981 novel of the same name by Paul Theroux, Justin Theroux's uncle.
The novel is told from the viewpoint of 14-year-old main character Charlie Fox and focuses on his father, Allie, who is an inventor. Allie becomes critical of American consumerism and culture, deciding to uproot his family and move to La Mosquitia on the Mosquito Coast of Honduras.
The book is being adapted for television by Neil Cross, who is also serving as showrunner. Rupert Wyatt is executive producing and will direct multiple episodes.
Theroux is known for his roles in "Maniac," "The Leftovers," "American Psycho," "Zoolander," and more.
"The Mosquito Coast" will be available through Apple TV+, Apple's upcoming streaming television service that's set to launch on November 1. Apple TV+ will be priced at $4.99 per month.
One day when Apple starts to write their own iBooks, MacRumors will post front page advertisements for it too. /s
Perhaps it's time to move these to another page?
Serious question... Why not just scroll past the article? If I see articles I’m not interested in I don’t open it (possibly read some of it) AND post about how I dislike it.
That just seems odd to me. It’s not like there are 5 Apple TV articles a day. This service is new and gaining traction. People obviously love television shows and love subscriptions so it shouldn’t be a surprise that these stories get posted...
