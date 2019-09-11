Apple Debuts New $29 AppleCare+ Plan for AirPods and Beats

AppleCare+ extends the warranty of AirPods, Beats earphones, and Beads headphones to two years from the date of purchase (up from one year) and includes two incidents of accidental damage coverage for a $29 service fee.
The AppleCare+ plan for headphones can be bought when purchasing new AirPods or Beats or within 60 days of the purchase. Buying AppleCare+ after the initial purchase will require a visit to an Apple Store or by calling a specific support number and running a remote diagnostic.
AppleCare+ is available for the following devices:
- AirPods
- Beats EP
- Beats Pro
- Beats Solo3 Wireless
- Beats Studio3 Wireless
- BeatsX
- Powerbeats Pro
- Powerbeats3 Wireless