Apple Debuts New $29 AppleCare+ Plan for AirPods and Beats

AirPods

Beats EP

Beats Pro

Beats Solo3 Wireless

Beats Studio3 Wireless

BeatsX

Powerbeats Pro

Powerbeats3 Wireless

Alongside new iPhones, Apple Watch models, and an updated iPad , Apple today released a new $29 AppleCare+ plan that's designed specifically for headphones like AirPods and Beats devices. AppleCare + extends the warranty of AirPods , Beats earphones, and Beads headphones to two years from the date of purchase (up from one year) and includes two incidents of accidental damage coverage for a $29 service fee.The AppleCare + plan for headphones can be bought when purchasing new AirPods or Beats or within 60 days of the purchase. Buying AppleCare+ after the initial purchase will require a visit to an Apple Store or by calling a specific support number and running a remote diagnostic.AppleCare + is available for the following devices:The plan covers the headphones, the battery, and the included USB charging cable along with the aforementioned two incidents of accidental damage. Software support is also included, and Apple's support staff will be able to answer any questions that Beats and AirPods owners have.