Apple Debuts New $29 AppleCare+ Plan for AirPods and Beats

Tuesday September 10, 2019 10:25 PM PDT by Juli Clover
Alongside new iPhones, Apple Watch models, and an updated iPad, Apple today released a new $29 AppleCare+ plan that's designed specifically for headphones like AirPods and Beats devices.

AppleCare+ extends the warranty of AirPods, Beats earphones, and Beads headphones to two years from the date of purchase (up from one year) and includes two incidents of accidental damage coverage for a $29 service fee.


The AppleCare+ plan for headphones can be bought when purchasing new AirPods or Beats or within 60 days of the purchase. Buying AppleCare+ after the initial purchase will require a visit to an Apple Store or by calling a specific support number and running a remote diagnostic.

AppleCare+ is available for the following devices:
  • AirPods
  • Beats EP
  • Beats Pro
  • Beats Solo3 Wireless
  • Beats Studio3 Wireless
  • BeatsX
  • Powerbeats Pro
  • Powerbeats3 Wireless
The plan covers the headphones, the battery, and the included USB charging cable along with the aforementioned two incidents of accidental damage. Software support is also included, and Apple's support staff will be able to answer any questions that Beats and AirPods owners have.

Avatar
Bawstun
44 minutes ago at 10:29 pm
Ahh, a way to grow the Services revenue so then can inflate statistics later on in the year. They’ll sell a bunch of these at that $29 price.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
turbineseaplane
27 minutes ago at 10:46 pm
Soon they’ll be selling AppleCare Protection for your AppleCare Protection Plan
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
rjp1
15 minutes ago at 10:58 pm

Soon they’ll be selling AppleCare Protection for your AppleCare Protection Plan

I’ll wait for the AppleCare+ for AppleCare.
Rating: 1 Votes
