Pixar Animations Studios Poster Signed by Steve Jobs to Be Auctioned Off for $25,000+

Jobs is said to have signed the poster sometime after 1995 when "Toy Story" debuted. The movie was Pixar's first feature length film and it was overwhelmingly successful, securing Pixar as a major animated film studio.
Steve Jobs was a majority shareholder in Pixar and he was credited as an executive producer in "Toy Story." Following Pixar's acquisition by Disney, Jobs also served as a member of Disney's board of directors as the company's largest individual shareholder.
The poster measures in at 24 inches by 36 inches and is signed by Jobs at the bottom near the Pixar logo.
The bidding on the poster will start at $25,000, and it comes with a letter of authenticity. The auction will kick off on August 29.