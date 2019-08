T-Mobile appears to be experiencing a significant outage, with many T-Mobile customers unable to make calls or send text messages, reports TechCrunch Based on reports on Twitter and other social networks, the outage started at approximately 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time.There's no word on just how many people are impacted by the service issues, but there are dozens of reports from T-Mobile users across multiple states.It's not known when the outage might be resolved, but a T-Mobile support account reportedly said the carrier's engineers are "working on a resolution." We'll update this article when the issue has been resolved.