OWC Launches New USB-C Travel Dock With Built-In Cable and Support for 100W Pass-Through Power

The new version of the dock features built-in cable storage at the bottom of the accessory, so you can make sure you always have a USB-C to USB-C cable with you when you need it while on the go.
It also supports up to 100W of pass-through power for the first time, up from the 60W supported in the previous version. That means it has enough power for all of Apple's MacBook models, including the 85W 15-inch MacBook Pro.
The OWC USB-C Travel Dock continues to offer a 4K HDMI port, an SD Card reader, two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, and the aforementioned USB-C power pass-through port.
OWC says the dock is compatible with Mac, Windows, Linux, iOS, Android, Windows, and Chrome notebooks and tablets, and for Mac users, it will work with Mac devices and the USB-C iPad Pro.
The OWC USB-C Travel Dock is available from the OWC website for $54.99.
