DirecTV Now Rebranded as 'AT&T TV Now'

Other than the name change, AT&T hasn't announced any other overhauls to its live TV platform, so users can expect the same prices and channel availability as before. The company said that current DirecTV Now users will see the update automatically across devices.
Secondly, AT&T announced yet another new streaming platform, called AT&T TV, which will be piloted in select markets this summer. The company described this as a "connected TV experience with no satellite needed," which sounds essentially like another live TV streaming service, but gave no details about how it would be different from AT&T TV Now.
Both AT&T TV and AT&T TV Now will be accessed through the same AT&T TV app on mobile devices and on TV apps. AT&T said that customers can expect more details about AT&T TV as the rollout begins later this summer.