DirecTV Now Rebranded as 'AT&T TV Now'

Tuesday July 30, 2019 10:19 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
AT&T today announced that it is rebranding DirecTV Now, its live TV streaming service, as "AT&T TV Now." The company said that existing customers will need to re-accept terms of service following the rebranding, and then their streaming plans will continue as usual.


Other than the name change, AT&T hasn't announced any other overhauls to its live TV platform, so users can expect the same prices and channel availability as before. The company said that current DirecTV Now users will see the update automatically across devices.

Secondly, AT&T announced yet another new streaming platform, called AT&T TV, which will be piloted in select markets this summer. The company described this as a "connected TV experience with no satellite needed," which sounds essentially like another live TV streaming service, but gave no details about how it would be different from AT&T TV Now.

Both AT&T TV and AT&T TV Now will be accessed through the same AT&T TV app on mobile devices and on TV apps. AT&T said that customers can expect more details about AT&T TV as the rollout begins later this summer.

