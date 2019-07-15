Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Five iOS Games Worth Checking Out
For today's video, we've decided to focus on games, highlighting both new and old titles that we personally recommend and have spent some time playing.
- Dr. Mario World (Free) - Dr. Mario World is Nintendo's newest iOS app, which launched just last week. Dr. Mario World, like the classic title, is a match three game where the goal is to clear viruses off of the board by matching them with colored capsules. Players are tasked with using strategy to clear the viruses with the fewest number of moves, as capsules are limited, which is a deviation from the original gameplay. Dr. Mario World is a freemium game and while it's free to play, there are optional in-app purchases. Dr. Mario World, like other Nintendo titles, requires a persistent internet connection to play.
- Walk Master - (Free) - Walk Master is a free arcade-style game where players are tasked with controlling animals on stilts. The goal of the game is to traverse obstacles and terrain using precision timing. There are multiple challenging levels to beat, along with 26 characters to collect. There are in-app purchases to remove ads and to get coins. Walk Master was our sister site TouchArcade's game of the week last week due to its excellent controls and challenging but fun gameplay.
- Beat the Intro (Free) - Beat the Intro is a music trivia app that's designed to test your music knowledge. The aim of the game is to guess the artist based on a music clip, and answering faster earns you more points. Every music genre is offered, with thousands of officially licensed music tracks included. The game is free, but a $2.49 weekly VIP pass unlocks all song packs, removes ads, and provides infinite gameplay energy. There are also in-app purchases for coins to buy new music packs. We don't recommend the subscription, but there's some free gameplay to be had that's worthwhile.
- LEGO Tower (Free) - LEGO Tower from NimbleBit is like the hit game Tiny Tower but with LEGO, as the name suggests. The goal is to build up a LEGO tower floor by floor to create apartments and businesses for the Minifigure residents. There are hundreds of unique Minifigures to collect, and tons of different businesses and areas to unlock. The game is free to play, but you can purchase Bux to speed up building times and other gameplay elements.
- Rescue Wings (Free) - Rescue Wings is a flying game where the goal is to take on the role of Scruffy the dog, flying through the outdoors to put out forest fires. You'll need to dive into lakes to fill up your water reservoir, and then dump that water onto fires. The ultimate goal is to fly as far as you can without crashing or missing a fire, and as you play, you can unlock new planes and skill boosts. The game is free, but there are in-app purchases for additional fuel, coins for unlocking items, and a $7.49 per week "Fire Chief" subscription that gives unlimited fuel. We don't recommend the subscription option because of its incredibly high price, but gameplay is fun and there's a decent amount of ad-supported free play.
Have a favorite iOS game? Let us know down in the comments. We're always looking for new iOS game and app ideas for this video series, and we'll check out all of your recommendations. You can also check out our recommendations from previous months here, and don't miss our similar Mac app series featuring some great Mac apps.
Forgot to try out Dr. Mario when it was released. Thanks for the reminder.
It's pretty good but once I start needing things to pass stages that will probably be it for me. Think Nintendo's version of Candy Crush.
