Deals Spotlight: Get the Official Apple Watch Sport Loop and Sport Band for $25 (50% Off)

Thursday July 11, 2019 8:36 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Walmart has a new 50 percent discount on Apple's official Sport Loop and Sport Band for the Apple Watch, only in 44mm sizes. These accessories usually sell for $49.00, but you can get select colors for just $24.99 during Walmart's sale.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Walmart. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

As of writing, Sport Loop colors available include Hibiscus and Nectarine; Sport Band colors include Blue Horizon and Lavender Gray. As previously noted, the discounts today are focused on the 44mm sizes, which will fit both 42mm and 44mm Apple Watches.

Any Walmart orders over $35 qualify for free shipping, or you can opt for free in-store pickup. If you're on the hunt for more deals and bargains, be sure to head to our full Deals Roundup.

