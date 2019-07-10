Deals Spotlight: 256GB Cellular 2019 iPad Air Hits New Low Price of $649 ($130 Off)

Wednesday July 10, 2019 10:24 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Amazon today is discounting the latest iPad Air to a new all-time-low price. Specifically, the 256GB cellular model is available for $649, down from $779 and the lowest price we've ever seen this model among the major Apple resellers online.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

There are a few other iPad Airs discounted today, including some Wi-Fi models. None match the extent of the discount on the 256GB cellular model, although all listed below represent new low prices.

2019 iPad Air Sale


Apple updated these iPad Air models in March of this year, with a new 10.5-inch display, Touch ID Home button, headphone jack, A12 Bionic processor, support for the Apple Pencil 1, and compatibility with the Smart Keyboard. This device sits between the lower-end 9.7-inch iPad and the 11-inch iPad Pro.

For more sales and bargains, head to our full Deals Roundup.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals
0 comments