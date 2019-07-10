Deals Spotlight: 256GB Cellular 2019 iPad Air Hits New Low Price of $649 ($130 Off)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
There are a few other iPad Airs discounted today, including some Wi-Fi models. None match the extent of the discount on the 256GB cellular model, although all listed below represent new low prices.
2019 iPad Air Sale
- Wi-Fi, 64 GB - $469.00, down from $499.00 ($30 off, lowest ever)
- Wi-Fi, 256 GB - $614.00, down from $649.00 ($35 off, lowest ever)
- Cellular, 256 GB - $649.00, down from $779.00 ($130 off, lowest ever)
For more sales and bargains, head to our full Deals Roundup.