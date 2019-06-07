Deals Spotlight: Get the 9.7-Inch 32GB Cellular iPad for $379 ($80 Off and Lowest Ever Price)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
One of the highlights of the sale is Apple's 32GB 9.7-inch iPad (Wi-Fi and cellular) for $379, savings of $80 and the lowest price we've seen on the tablet. There are numerous other models discounted this week, including both Wi-Fi only and cellular devices.
Amazon's 9.7-inch iPad Sale
- Wi-Fi 32GB - $249, down from $329 ($80 off)
- Wi-Fi 128GB - $349, down from $429 ($80 off)
- Cellular 32GB - $379, down from $459 ($80 off, lowest ever)
- Cellular 128 GB - $459, down from $559 ($100 off, lowest ever)
If you're on the hunt for any other sales, be sure to head to our full Deals Roundup. There you'll find ongoing bargains on the HomePod, 2017 iMacs, and the best accessories from Anker.