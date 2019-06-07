Deals Spotlight: Get the 9.7-Inch 32GB Cellular iPad for $379 ($80 Off and Lowest Ever Price)

Friday June 7, 2019 8:15 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Amazon is continuing to discount the latest 9.7-inch iPad, which Apple updated in March 2018 with support for the Apple Pencil. These discounts include a few lowest-ever prices on the iPad, and all around represent the best prices for these models among the major Apple resellers online.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

One of the highlights of the sale is Apple's 32GB 9.7-inch iPad (Wi-Fi and cellular) for $379, savings of $80 and the lowest price we've seen on the tablet. There are numerous other models discounted this week, including both Wi-Fi only and cellular devices.

Amazon's 9.7-inch iPad Sale


Apple positions this version of the iPad as an affordable entry-level tablet for anyone on a budget, as well as for teachers and others in the education field. The sixth-generation iPad has a 9.7-inch Retina display, an upgraded A10 Fusion chip, 8-megapixel rear camera, and Touch ID support on the Home Button.

If you're on the hunt for any other sales, be sure to head to our full Deals Roundup. There you'll find ongoing bargains on the HomePod, 2017 iMacs, and the best accessories from Anker.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals
1 comments