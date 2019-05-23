Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
MacBook Pro Updates
New 8-Core MacBook Pro Offers Solid Performance Improvements According to Benchmark
The new high-end 8-core 15-inch MacBook Pro that was announced on Tuesday offers significant performance improvements over the previous high-end 6-core MacBook Pro from 2018, according to new benchmarks.
In a Geekbench benchmark uploaded this morning, the new MacBook Pro earned a single-core score of 5879 and a multi-core score of 29184.
Comparatively, the high-end 2018 MacBook Pro with a 2.4GHz Core i9 chip has earned an average single-core score of 5348 and a multi-core score of 22620. Single-core speeds are up almost 10 percent, while multi-core scores are up an impressive 29 percent.
Apple has said that the new 8-core MacBook Pro can offer up to 40 percent faster performance than a 6-core MacBook Pro, and two times faster performance than a quad-core MacBook Pro.
The higher-end stock MacBook Pro features a 2.3GHz 8-core 9th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, which can be upgraded to a 2.4GHz 8-core 9th-generation Intel Core i9 processor for $200, which is the version that's been benchmarked.
Apple's entry-level 15-inch machine features a 6-core 9th-generation processor, while all of the 13-inch MacBook Pro machines use quad-core 8th-generation processors.
The new MacBook Pro models can be ordered from the online Apple Store and will be in retail stores later this week or early next week.
