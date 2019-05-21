Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
MacBook Pro Updates
Apple Named Cannes Lions' 2019 Creative Marketer of the Year
Cannes Lions today announced that Apple has been named the Creative Marketer of the Year, marking the first time the Cupertino company has won the award.
Apple was named the Creative Marketer of the Year to honor its "world class creative communications and marketing initiatives."
Simon Cook, Managing Director of Cannes Lions, said that Apple is "highly deserving" of the Creative Marketer of the Year Award.
Other companies that have won the award in the past include Google, Burger King, Samsung, Heineken, McDonald's, Coca-Cola, Mars, IKEA, and Unilever.
Apple was named the Creative Marketer of the Year to honor its "world class creative communications and marketing initiatives."
Simon Cook, Managing Director of Cannes Lions, said that Apple is "highly deserving" of the Creative Marketer of the Year Award.
"The company's marketing and communications consistently showcases creative excellence. Apple Inc. has created a culture that drives marketing strategies that ensure that its customers are true ambassadors for Apple brands."Apple's VP of Marketing Communications, Tor Myhren, said that Apple is "humbled" to receive the award, which will be collected by Myhren at the final Awards Show of the Cannes Festival on Friday, June 21.
"We are humbled to receive this prestigious award. Apple has always believed creative, passionate people can change the world for the better. We make tools for those people, and we make marketing for those people."Apple in 2018 won the Entertainment Lion for Music Grand Prix for its "Welcome Home" HomePod ad directed by Spike Jonze and starring FKA Twigs, and the Brand Experience & Activation Lion Grand Prix for its "Today at Apple" retail store experience.
Other companies that have won the award in the past include Google, Burger King, Samsung, Heineken, McDonald's, Coca-Cola, Mars, IKEA, and Unilever.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
23 minutes ago at 01:13 pm
Well deserved.
The "new normal" in Apple's advertising quality (including their little tutorials) is nothing short of amazing. Bringing advertising in-house, after a mediocre start, proved to be a tremendous move for the company (and of course it was very much maligned here).
The "new normal" in Apple's advertising quality (including their little tutorials) is nothing short of amazing. Bringing advertising in-house, after a mediocre start, proved to be a tremendous move for the company (and of course it was very much maligned here).
[ Read All Comments ]