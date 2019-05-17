MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Luna Display Adapter That Turns Your iPad Into a Second Screen for Your Mac

The Luna Display plugs right into your Mac using USB-C for modern Macs or Mini DisplayPort for older Macs, and then with the Luna Display software (available for Mac and iPad), it connects your iPad to your Mac using Wi-Fi.
From there, the Luna Display extends your Mac's display to the iPad, adding true second screen functionality. If you're familiar with Astropad, you'll know it's an app that mirrors the Mac's display to the iPad, but the Luna Display takes that further.
Priced at $80, the Luna Display is an affordable option for those who want a portable second display to use with their Macs.
Setting up the Luna Display takes just a few seconds, which makes it awesome for use both at home or when traveling. The connection between the two devices is seamless with little to no lag, as long your Wi-Fi speeds are decent.
You can use the Luna Display with any modern iPad, including the iPad 2 or later, all iPad mini models, all iPad Pro models, and all iPad Air models. All you need is iOS 9.1 or later. Performance is going to be faster on newer iPads, of course, but older ones work just fine.
As for Macs, the Luna adapter requires a 2011 machine running OS X 10.11 El Capitan at a minimum. For optimum performance, you'll need a 2012 MacBook Air or later, a 2012 MacBook Pro or later, a 2012 Mac mini or later, a 2012 iMac or later, and a 2013 Mac Pro or later.
