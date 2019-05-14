Deals: $50 Off Apple Watch Series 4, New Low Prices on 2019 iMacs, and Latest Anker Discounts

Tuesday May 14, 2019 6:56 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Amazon is discounting a few models of the Apple Watch Series 4 today, with prices starting at $349 for the 40mm aluminum model. The savings also include a few 44mm options, cellular models, and even a few previous-generation Series 3 devices. Amazon's sale is joined today by savings on the latest iMac refresh on Expercom and new discounts offered by Anker.

Amazon's Apple Watch Series 4 Sale


There are a variety of colors and band styles on sale, including Space Gray, Silver, and Gold cases, and Sport Loops and Sport Bands for the aluminum watches. For example, you can get the 40mm GPS Space Gray Aluminum Apple Watch Series 4 with Black Sport Band for $349.00, down from $399.00.

Shoppers looking for the larger size can get the 44mm GPS Gold Aluminum Apple Watch Series 4 with Pink Sand Sport Band for $379.00, down from $429.00. Cellular models are priced at $449.00 for 40mm and $479.00 for 44mm. Today's sale doesn't include the more expensive stainless steel options.

Expercom's iMac Sale


Expercom has a sale of its own today, this one focused on the latest iMac models, which Apple just updated in March 2019. The retailer's discounts offer up to $150 off these brand-new iMacs and in many cases are the best prices available online right now for these configurations.


Anker's Latest Deals


You can also save on Anker accessories today with the company's latest discount codes and sales. This time around the sale is focused on Anker's smart home accessories from Eufy, but there is also a discount on a Bluetooth speaker that can pair with an iPhone or iPad.

