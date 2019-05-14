Deals: $50 Off Apple Watch Series 4, New Low Prices on 2019 iMacs, and Latest Anker Discounts

Amazon's Apple Watch Series 4 Sale
There are a variety of colors and band styles on sale, including Space Gray, Silver, and Gold cases, and Sport Loops and Sport Bands for the aluminum watches. For example, you can get the 40mm GPS Space Gray Aluminum Apple Watch Series 4 with Black Sport Band for $349.00, down from $399.00.
Shoppers looking for the larger size can get the 44mm GPS Gold Aluminum Apple Watch Series 4 with Pink Sand Sport Band for $379.00, down from $429.00. Cellular models are priced at $449.00 for 40mm and $479.00 for 44mm. Today's sale doesn't include the more expensive stainless steel options.
Expercom's iMac Sale
Expercom has a sale of its own today, this one focused on the latest iMac models, which Apple just updated in March 2019. The retailer's discounts offer up to $150 off these brand-new iMacs and in many cases are the best prices available online right now for these configurations.
- 21.5-inch 4K iMac, 3.6 GHz, 8GB RAM, 1TB Serial ATA Drive - $1,199.00, down from $1,299.00 ($100 off)
- 27-inch 5K iMac, 3.0 GHz, 8GB RAM, 1TB Fusion Drive - $1,649.00, down from $1,799.00 ($150 off)
- 27-inch 5K iMac, 3.1 GHz, 8GB RAM, 1TB Fusion Drive - $1,849.00, down from $1,999.00 ($150 off)
- 27-inch 5K iMac, 3.7 GHz, 8GB RAM, 2TB Fusion Drive - $2,149.00, down from $2,299.00 ($150 off)
Anker's Latest Deals
You can also save on Anker accessories today with the company's latest discount codes and sales. This time around the sale is focused on Anker's smart home accessories from Eufy, but there is also a discount on a Bluetooth speaker that can pair with an iPhone or iPad.
- Soundcore Boost Bluetooth Speaker - $55.99, down from $79.99 (no code needed)
- eufy Security 2-Cam Kit - $269.99 with code EUFY88AP, down from $399.99
- eufy Smart Light Switch - $17.99, down from $29.99 (no code needed)
- eufy Smart Plug [Energy Monitoring] - $15.99, down from $22.99 (no code needed)
- eufy Smart Plug Mini - $17.24, down from $22.99 (on-page coupon)
- eufy Smart Plug [2 Pack] - $29.99, down from $39.99 (on-page coupon)
- eufy Lumos Smart Bulb [2 Pack] - $24.74, down from $32.99 (on-page coupon)