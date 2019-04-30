Deals Spotlight: Best Buy Offers MacBook Pro Discounts for Students (Up to $400 Off)

Tuesday April 30, 2019 7:56 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Students have a chance to save some money on the MacBook Pro this week in a new limited-time sale at Best Buy. The sale offers up to $400 off the 512GB 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, as well as a few 13-inch models of the latest MacBook Pro.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

These discounts are the best prices currently available for each model, so if you're a student or parent of a student who isn't part of Best Buy's program, you can sign up for Student Deals on the retailer's website. After you're enrolled you can check on current Student Deals on the Member Offers page, and purchase the MacBook Pros in this week's sale.

Note that when you're going to purchase the MacBook Pro, you'll need to apply the Student Deals offer during the checkout process. In your cart, you'll see a section titled "My Best Buy Member Rewards" at the bottom left of the page, and an "Apply" button. Best Buy says that the sale will last through Saturday, May 4.

Best Buy's Student Deals Sale


Head to our full Deals Roundup for even more sales and bargains.

pdaholic
pdaholic
3 weeks ago

Can't wait for the guy to post a "no-thanks" because of the keyboard :rolleyes:


There are some things in life you just expect...
Unconditional love from a parent.
Tap water flowing from a faucet.
Complete evacuation of your colon after a hot cup of coffee.

And...
A post from BWhaler on a laptop sale thread!
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
RightMACatU
3 weeks ago
Can't wait for the guy to post a "no-thanks" because of the keyboard :rolleyes:
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
FightTheFuture
3 weeks ago

What is to prevent a non-student faking that they are going to school for the better pricing ?

I did this last year - Best Buy will email your .edu address a voucher for the discount.
Rating: 2 Votes
Plutonius
Plutonius
3 weeks ago

Aren't these all still prone to keyboard issues even after the membrane fix or whatever it was? Might be wary of buying one.


They are still prone to keyboard issues along with other issues (T2, etc).

It's still a nice laptop while under warranty (i.e. get AppleCare+ and plan to sell and replace the laptop before the warranty ends).
Rating: 2 Votes
Joniz
Joniz
3 weeks ago
Please! For the love of all that’s techie!

Someone put the iPad Mini 5 on sale!
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Hastings101
3 weeks ago
Aren't these all still prone to keyboard issues even after the membrane fix or whatever it was? Might be wary of buying one.
Rating: 1 Votes
