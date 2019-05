Deals Spotlight: Best Buy Offers MacBook Pro Discounts for Students (Up to $400 Off)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Best Buy's Student Deals Sale

Students have a chance to save some money on the MacBook Pro this week in a new limited-time sale at Best Buy . The sale offers up to $400 off the 512GB 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, as well as a few 13-inch models of the latest MacBook Pro.These discounts are the best prices currently available for each model, so if you're a student or parent of a student who isn't part of Best Buy's program, you can sign up for Student Deals on the retailer's website. After you're enrolled you can check on current Student Deals on the Member Offers page , and purchase the MacBook Pros in this week's sale.Note that when you're going to purchase the MacBook Pro, you'll need to apply the Student Deals offer during the checkout process. In your cart, you'll see a section titled "My Best Buy Member Rewards" at the bottom left of the page, and an "Apply" button. Best Buy says that the sale will last through Saturday, May 4.Head to our full Deals Roundup for even more sales and bargains.