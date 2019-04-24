Deals Spotlight: Get the 512GB 13-Inch MacBook Pro With Touch Bar for $1,499 ($500 Off, Lowest Ever) [Updated]

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
The latest MacBook Pros have Retina Displays with True Tone, a Touch Bar with Touch ID, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports. At 512GB, this is also the 13-inch MacBook Pro with the largest capacity SSD. Shoppers should note that Amazon says the notebook won't be in stock until May 3, 2019, but those who order will get updates about shipping via email.
13-Inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar Sale
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Silver - $1,499.99, down from $1,999.00 ($500 off)
Update: The sale appears to have ended and the 13-inch MacBook Pro is now priced at $1,749.99.