Deals Spotlight: Get the 512GB 13-Inch MacBook Pro With Touch Bar for $1,499 ($500 Off, Lowest Ever) [Updated]

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

13-Inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar Sale

8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Silver - $1,499.99, down from $1,999.00 ($500 off)

Amazon is currently discounting the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar to a new all-time-low price. Specifically, this is the 2.3 GHz Quad-Core Intel Core i5 model with 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, now priced at $1,499.99 , down from its current price of $1,999.00 on Apple's website . This is the lowest price ever seen for the model, and the discount is only available in Silver.The latest MacBook Pros have Retina Displays with True Tone, a Touch Bar with Touch ID, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports. At 512GB, this is also the 13-inch MacBook Pro with the largest capacity SSD. Shoppers should note that Amazon says the notebook won't be in stock until May 3, 2019, but those who order will get updates about shipping via email.Best Buy has a few MacBook Pro models on sale today as well. Amazon's price on the 13-inch 512GB model does beat Best Buy's, but otherwise there are many good discounts to be found in Best Buy's 4-day sale on the larger 15-inch configurations. You can also check out our full Deals Roundup for more information on recent sales.The sale appears to have ended and the 13-inch MacBook Pro is now priced at $1,749.99.