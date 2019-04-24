Deals Spotlight: Get the 512GB 13-Inch MacBook Pro With Touch Bar for $1,499 ($500 Off, Lowest Ever) [Updated]

Wednesday April 24, 2019 8:55 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Amazon is currently discounting the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar to a new all-time-low price. Specifically, this is the 2.3 GHz Quad-Core Intel Core i5 model with 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, now priced at $1,499.99, down from its current price of $1,999.00 on Apple's website. This is the lowest price ever seen for the model, and the discount is only available in Silver.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The latest MacBook Pros have Retina Displays with True Tone, a Touch Bar with Touch ID, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports. At 512GB, this is also the 13-inch MacBook Pro with the largest capacity SSD. Shoppers should note that Amazon says the notebook won't be in stock until May 3, 2019, but those who order will get updates about shipping via email.

13-Inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar Sale


Best Buy has a few MacBook Pro models on sale today as well. Amazon's price on the 13-inch 512GB model does beat Best Buy's, but otherwise there are many good discounts to be found in Best Buy's 4-day sale on the larger 15-inch configurations. You can also check out our full Deals Roundup for more information on recent sales.

Update: The sale appears to have ended and the 13-inch MacBook Pro is now priced at $1,749.99.

Pepe4life
Pepe4life
4 weeks ago
$500 off isn’t enough to offset the time, money and frustration you will spend fixing the trash keyboard
Rating: 21 Votes
BWhaler
BWhaler
4 weeks ago

I have the new MBP and the keyboard is fine for me.


Give it time.
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
AngerDanger
4 weeks ago

most peeps email and surf so anything would work
but
you need a keyboard that works so
NO

I’ve often thought MacRumors needed more slam poetry.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
PickUrPoison
4 weeks ago

You can put macOS on laptops that run Windows BTW. Also you can triple boot Linux, Windows, and macOS on some of not all laptops. No point in overpriced/under speced MacBook if you did quick google searches(I personally now people who sold their MacBook to buy a better speced laptop and install macOS on it). LinusTechTips literally made a tutorial on how to run macOS on ANY PC which also applies to Windows laptops. Imagine having better specs with macOS, So your point will be invalid as you can run macOS on Windows laptops. If it was still $2000 msrp you could get a Razer Blade with an 9th gen i7, RTX 2060, 512gb ssd, 16GB RAM, and a 144hz panel with macOS which is a no brainer!

I’m quite aware of the hackintosh community. I deliberately didn’t include the case where people are willing to steal the OS; of course that makes the system build cheaper.

It’ll be even less expensive if you steal the hardware as well, so maybe you can have a completely free system. Of course, it could be more difficult not to get caught if you try that, but everyone makes their own choices in life...
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Chapman8tor
4 weeks ago
I just switched from using a Mac for the past 4 years to Windows 10 on a PC. Apple's quality control and the price they're demanding for their products were enough of a one-two punch to turn me away. Next year, I turn in my iPhone XS for something else if this trend continues. By the way, most people can get by with a $300 Chromebook and be perfectly happy.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
DonutHands
4 weeks ago
Any deals to be found on a 13 inch with 16gb ram and 512gb ssd?
Rating: 3 Votes
sebfrey
sebfrey
4 weeks ago

$500 off isn’t enough to offset the time, money and frustration you will spend fixing the trash keyboard


I have the new MBP and the keyboard is fine for me.
Rating: 3 Votes
jeyf
jeyf
3 weeks ago


jeyf:
most peeps email and surf so anything would work
but
you need a keyboard that works so
NO

AngerDanger:
I’ve often thought MacRumors needed more slam poetry.




well put; the slam poetry, but i put up with the MBP zombie keyboard for a year:
-apple initially wanted to repair it for $700+
-the only reason apple did any warranty work is because of legal action / class action
-apple fans no longer bring their MB's to work because peeps make fun of them
...

high priced product and not even mediocre performance
sorry
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
usarioclave
4 weeks ago
Apple and its retailers are doing interesting experiments with pricing. It looks as if they're trying to gauge the elasticity of the various product lines. That's good, because it might signal a permanent drop in prices down the road.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
nathan_reilly
4 weeks ago

For the first year. Then the repair is quite expensive.

yeah, sheesh. Talk about short-sighted. I've had my laptop since 2013 and I'd hate to have to keep bringing it back for keyboard repairs. Been out of warranty a LONG time.
Rating: 2 Votes
