Hands-On With Dell's Massive 49-Inch 5K Ultrawide Display
In our latest YouTube video, we were able to go hands-on with Dell's U4919DW display, putting it through its paces to see if it's worth the $1250 asking price.
The U4919DW might look impractical at first glance, but it's essentially designed for people who like to use two 27-inch monitors side by side. It's a dual QHD display with a total resolution of 5120 x 1440 pixels and a curve that makes it a bit easier to see everything at once.
There are, of course, other ultrawide monitors with this same aspect ratio on the market, but Dell is the first company to introduce a higher resolution.
Design wise, the U4919DW looks similar to other Dell monitors, just on a larger scale. It's made from plastic, but with a clean, minimal look. Expect it to take up a ton of room on a desk, and on shallower tables, it's going to be tough to see everything at once without turning your head because the curvature is so slight.
The display is equipped with multiple ports, including two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort 1.4 port, five USB-A ports, and 2 USB-A upstream ports. There's also a USB-C cable that allows the display to be used with Macs that support USB-C.
If you're using it with a device like a MacBook Pro, the display can provide up to 90W of power for charging purposes, cutting down on the number of cables you need on your desk. There's just the one USB-C port, though, so you're out of luck if you have multiple USB-C accessories.
There's a built-in KVM feature that lets you connect a keyboard and a mouse, a handy feature for switching between multiple computers connected to the display. You can connect a PC and a Mac or two Macs at the same time.
Having 49 inches of display on your desk means you can see everything all at once, which is amazing for multitasking purposes. It's excellent for everything from writing to video editing. You're not going to want to use it for serious gaming, though, because it maxes out at 60Hz and doesn't support G-Sync or Freesync.
Dell's monitor is designed to be used in landscape mode, of course, but we couldn't end this video without testing macOS's ability to take advantage of a display in portrait mode. Portrait mode isn't intended for a monitor this massive, but it's fun seeing websites like MacRumors on a display that's 48 inches tall.
All in all, if you regularly use two standard sized monitors side by side, Dell's 49-inch U4919DW display is a useful but pricey replacement. Portrait mode probably isn't the best use for it, but with the proper mounting, it's possible. Originally priced at $1,700, the display is now available from Dell for $1,250.
Double the dpi and then take my money!
This, basically.
"5K" makes it sound like this is a high-DPI display, but it's not. It is literally more than five thousand pixels wide, and fits the moniker in that sense, but a 5K iMac has twice the pixels despite being half the width, because it has double the density in each dimension.
If you want a "Retina" display, this one isn't it.
I’ve seen a few people here posting about the ultrawide monitors and some have said it’s like having multiple screens, but the window management is a little more difficult as it’s all on one screen and it’s somewhat disconcerting.
Can anybody confirm if it’s easier or harder for their workflows?
By default, it'd allow you to snap a window to each side, so it'd be like two 27 inch monitors, but you can create custom snap areas, so it can be divided up however the user wants.
Man... does this look ridiculous now. The apple and left menu items are like a yard away from the plugin and time.
Screens this large highlight the problems with a universal menu bar. The Windows approach (menu atop a window) would seem to be better.
This is the biggest downside and something the review should have pointed out. I'm not going back to non-Retina or under 220 PPI display. The review should have commented on text quality as that's something that 10.14 users on non-Retina displays complain about (subpixel anti-aliasing removed in 10.14).
"5K" makes it sound like this is a high-DPI display, but it's not.
Completely agree. This is very misleading. Dell isn't calling this thing 5K, so why is Macrumors?
