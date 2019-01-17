Johnson & Johnson and Apple Collaborate on New Heart Health Program Aimed at Accelerating AFib Diagnosis

Thursday January 17, 2019 6:21 AM PST by Joe Rossignol
Johnson & Johnson today announced that it has entered into a research study with Apple to investigate whether a new heart health program using a Johnson & Johnson app in combination with the Apple Watch's irregular rhythm notifications and ECG app can accelerate the diagnosis of atrial fibrillation.


The multi-year research program will be launched later in 2019 and aims to analyze the impact of the Apple Watch on the early detection and diagnosis of AFib, and its potential to improve outcomes, including the prevention of stroke.

Apple COO and Apple Watch head Jeff Williams:
Through Apple Watch people have been able to learn more about their heart health, including discovering they have AFib. This kind of information empowers customers to follow up with the right treatment or even better, implement healthy habits aimed at prevention. We're excited to work with Johnson & Johnson, a leader in the medical community, as we learn about the impact Apple Watch can have in delivering better health outcomes.
The program will be limited to the United States for individuals age 65 years or older.

9 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
keysofanxiety
16 hours ago at 06:50 am
I can't read a mention of this company any more without thinking of that Family Guy cutaway:

Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
rmoliv
16 hours ago at 07:00 am
Again limited to the US and Tim Crook says Apple’s biggest contribution to mankind will be in healthcare. Bugger off!
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
centauratlas
11 hours ago at 11:48 am

Again limited to the US and Tim Crook says Apple’s biggest contribution to mankind will be in healthcare. Bugger off!


You need to vote the authoritarian control freaks out so that they'll allow it wherever you are.

Much as I disagree with Tim on some things, this is country dependent.

I like the health studies, the more the better since with large datasets, progress is made.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Delgibbons
16 hours ago at 07:32 am
iWatch 6 has asbestos detection
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]