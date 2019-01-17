Johnson & Johnson and Apple Collaborate on New Heart Health Program Aimed at Accelerating AFib Diagnosis

Johnson & Johnson today announced that it has entered into a research study with Apple to investigate whether a new heart health program using a Johnson & Johnson app in combination with the Apple Watch's irregular rhythm notifications and ECG app can accelerate the diagnosis of atrial fibrillation.
The multi-year research program will be launched later in 2019 and aims to analyze the impact of the Apple Watch on the early detection and diagnosis of AFib, and its potential to improve outcomes, including the prevention of stroke.
Apple COO and Apple Watch head Jeff Williams:
Through Apple Watch people have been able to learn more about their heart health, including discovering they have AFib. This kind of information empowers customers to follow up with the right treatment or even better, implement healthy habits aimed at prevention. We're excited to work with Johnson & Johnson, a leader in the medical community, as we learn about the impact Apple Watch can have in delivering better health outcomes.The program will be limited to the United States for individuals age 65 years or older.