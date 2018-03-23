Apple's Sales Have Grown So Much That It's Running Out of 10-Digit Invoice Numbers

Friday March 23, 2018 7:04 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Currently, when Apple sends an invoice to its customers and business partners, the recipient gets an invoice number that is entirely numeric and spans 10 digits.

According to a post on Reddit citing a letter from Apple called "Change in Invoice number format," the company has drafted so many invoices that it's close to going through all possible permutations for these 10-digit numeric codes, necessitating a switch to an alphanumeric system.

This means that instead of a basic 10-digit number, Apple's system will now include two alphabet characters followed by eight numbers, for example: "AB12345678." These changes will begin applying to all invoices issued "approximately after the third week of February 2019."

Image via jwildman16 on Reddit

As explained in the Reddit thread on the topic, there are a total of 10 billion possible invoice numbers available to Apple through its current 10-digit all-numeric system, suggesting Apple is nearing 10 billion invoices sent worldwide for as long as it's used this system. Apple sends an invoice every time an order is made on the Apple Store app, website, or in-store, with each order receiving a unique invoice code.

When adding in two letters to the beginning, Apple's invoice code possibilities increase to around 67.6 billion. Redditor nalexander50 explained the math in greater detail:
Wow, that's a lot of orders! If I am remembering my college combinatorics course properly, a 10 digit numeric only code would cover 10 Billion orders. Each position in the number has 10 possible values (0-9) and there are 10 values total. Multiplying it out, 1010 = 10 Billion.

Changing the first two positions to letters vastly increases the possibilities. For the first two positions, there are 26 possible choices (a-z), and the remaining 8 positions have the same 10 (0-9) choices. Multiplying it out, 262 * 108 = 67.6 Billion invoices. Since it has taken this long to creep up on 10 Billion, I figure that an additional 67 Billion will last a while.
With yesterday's update to the Apple Store iOS app, the company also made it possible to get to your order invoices from within the app. To do so follow these instructions: open the app, tap the circular profile symbol at the top right of the Discover tab, scroll down to My Orders, tap on one, tap Print Invoice, then sign in to your Apple ID. On the invoice, the invoice number is located in the Additional Information section at the very bottom of the page.

Tag: Apple Store
Avatar
jsmith189
22 hours ago at 07:06 am
Y2K APPLE'S OVER.

Rating: 14 Votes
Avatar
belvdr
20 hours ago at 09:42 am

I don't think you understand what the phrase "first world problem" actually means...

I don't think you understand what "/s" means. ;) (Hint: it is sarcasm)
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
eagle33199
21 hours ago at 08:19 am

I don’t think this is the first problem the world has ever had. For one thing it’s not really a problem because they seem to have avoided any issues. Secondly, if it was an issue, most people would not have been involved. Third, disease and famine are problems that impact most of the world, and they seem to have existed prior to this.

/s

I don't think you understand what the phrase "first world problem" actually means...
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Gyroworld
22 hours ago at 07:31 am

This is quite the first world problem to have.o_O


It's actually just a math problem
[doublepost=1521815901][/doublepost]

Not quite, its 26 * 26 * 10 billion = 6.76 trillion.


That is incorrect.

It's 26^2 * 10^8 not 26^2 * 10^10.

67.6 billion is correct.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
manu chao
22 hours ago at 07:20 am


When adding in two letters to the beginning, Apple's invoice code possibilities increase to around 67.6 billion. Redditor nalexander50 ('https://www.reddit.com/r/apple/comments/86bzem/apple_has_sold_so_much_theyve_run_out_of_10digit/dw3yumq/') explained the math in greater detail:


Changing the first two positions to letters vastly increases the possibilities. For the first two positions, there are 26 possible choices (a-z), and the remaining 8 positions have the same 10 (0-9) choices. Multiplying it out, 262 * 108 = 67.6 Billion invoices. Since it has taken this long to creep up on 10 Billion, I figure that an additional 67 Billion will last a while.

Not quite, its 26 * 26 * 10 billion = 6.76 trillion.

EDIT: I misread the original statement as 10 digits + two letters. In fact it says two letters + 8 digits.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
iPhysicist
22 hours ago at 07:15 am
Just make it Hex. Problem solved for a long time. Maybe even think of adding a digit - insane thought I know.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
4jasontv
22 hours ago at 07:42 am

This is quite the first world problem to have.o_O


I don’t think this is the first problem the world has ever had. For one thing it’s not really a problem because they seem to have avoided any issues. Secondly, if it was an issue, most people would not have been involved. Third, disease and famine are problems that impact most of the world, and they seem to have existed prior to this.

/s
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Junior117
16 hours ago at 01:13 pm

Why couldn’t they just add a “year” after the invoices and begin again each year.. for eg. 1234567890-2018 1234567890-2019

I think “we built it from the ground up” applied here too...


My guess is that they wanted to put less stress on their partners who may have a system/software that (for some weird reason) is limited to 10 characters. It may be a stupid reason, but it's the only reason that I can think of that may be somewhat reasonable.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
FelixDerKater
21 hours ago at 08:20 am
12/31/1999!

Add a few more letters.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Yaharonson
17 hours ago at 12:45 pm
Wait, what?!

"Wow, that's a lot of orders! If I am remembering my college combinatorics course properly, a 10 digit numeric only code would cover 10 Billion orders. Each position in the number has 10 possible values (0-9) and there are 10 values total. Multiplying it out, 1010 = 10 Billion."

That's NOT combinatorics!

10 digits - simply means there are 9,999,999,999 numbers + the number 0,000,000,000.
That is 10,000,000,000 numbers.
Rating: 1 Votes
