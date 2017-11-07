iPhone X Launches in Over Dozen More Countries on November 24

Apple today announced that the iPhone X will be available to customers in Albania, Bosnia, Cambodia, Kosovo, Macau, Macedonia, Malaysia, Montenegro, Serbia, South Africa, South Korea, Thailand, and Turkey beginning Friday, November 24.
Apple also said the iPhone X will be available to customers in Israel beginning Thursday, November 23, one day earlier.
In all of the countries and territories except Turkey, where Apple operates two retail stores at Zorlu Center and Akasya Acıbadem, the iPhone X will be offered through authorized resellers and carriers.
