Lines Swell at Apple Stores Around the World as Customers Prepare for iPhone X Launch

Thursday November 2, 2017 8:51 am PDT by Juli Clover
As the launch of the iPhone X approaches, customers who are hoping to get one of the new devices on November 3 are lining up at Apple Stores around the world. Lines at many major stores started forming earlier this week, and some people have already been waiting for days to purchase an iPhone X.

Apple Store on West 14th Street in Manhattan with a line on Wednesday night via Instagram user checo7xdp

Apple has said that Apple retail stores will have the iPhone X available for walk-in customers, but the company has encouraged people to line up early as the device is in short supply. If pre-orders are any indication, available supply at stores could go quickly.

Apple Store in Sydney, Australia via Instagram user hanskristensen1980

While we still have just under 24 hours to go before launch in the United States, customers in Australia will be getting their devices not too long from now, followed by those in Asia and Europe, so lines are longer in those countries.

Apple's Orchard Road store in Singapore via Yahoo Singapore

As it gets later in the day, lines, especially in the United States, will continue to grow. Once the first stores open in Australia, we'll get hint at how much stock might be available, but it's looking like supplies are going to be tight.

If you're planning to wait in line to get an iPhone X, make sure to check out our guide for some tips on what to bring and how to choose a store.

Top Rated Comments

Avatar
Goldfrapp
42 minutes ago at 08:55 am
Samsung is dying from envy right about now

Either that, or they're shooting a new commercial about iPhone X launch lines
Rating: 11 Votes
Avatar
dumastudetto
43 minutes ago at 08:54 am
iPhone X sales are going to break all records. This is incredible.
Rating: 9 Votes
Avatar
alphaod
42 minutes ago at 08:56 am

Got mine this morning and didn't have to go anywhere.


Congrats on getting the iPhone 8!
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
Meistras
42 minutes ago at 08:55 am
Got mine this morning and didn't have to go anywhere.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
OllyW
34 minutes ago at 09:04 am

That Covent Garden picture is WRONG. I have just walked past and there is no queue, and all the black boarding around the buildings has been gone for months.

Correct, it's a picture from the 4S launch.
http://www.gettyimages.co.uk/event/the-apple-iphone-4s-is-released-worldwide-129346977#customers-queue-outside-the-apple-store-in-covent-garden-to-buy-an-picture-id129202398
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
regkilla
40 minutes ago at 08:57 am
I'm so glad I pre-ordered.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Nintendolinky
38 minutes ago at 09:00 am
That Covent Garden picture is WRONG. I have just walked past and there is no queue, and all the black boarding around the buildings has been gone for months.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Troneas
41 minutes ago at 08:57 am
if only these people knew they could order a S8 from the comfort of their couches..
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
OllyW
28 minutes ago at 09:10 am

Glad you posted that, having that image in this thread is very misleading.

I've passed it on to the Editors, it should be updated soon.

EDIT: Already done. :cool:
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
jclo
29 minutes ago at 09:09 am

That Covent Garden picture is WRONG. I have just walked past and there is no queue, and all the black boarding around the buildings has been gone for months.


Yep, thank you. We've taken it out.
Rating: 2 Votes

