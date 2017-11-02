Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
Lines Swell at Apple Stores Around the World as Customers Prepare for iPhone X Launch
Apple has said that Apple retail stores will have the iPhone X available for walk-in customers, but the company has encouraged people to line up early as the device is in short supply. If pre-orders are any indication, available supply at stores could go quickly.
While we still have just under 24 hours to go before launch in the United States, customers in Australia will be getting their devices not too long from now, followed by those in Asia and Europe, so lines are longer in those countries.
As it gets later in the day, lines, especially in the United States, will continue to grow. Once the first stores open in Australia, we'll get hint at how much stock might be available, but it's looking like supplies are going to be tight.
If you're planning to wait in line to get an iPhone X, make sure to check out our guide for some tips on what to bring and how to choose a store.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Either that, or they're shooting a new commercial about iPhone X launch lines
Got mine this morning and didn't have to go anywhere.
Congrats on getting the iPhone 8!
That Covent Garden picture is WRONG. I have just walked past and there is no queue, and all the black boarding around the buildings has been gone for months.Correct, it's a picture from the 4S launch.
http://www.gettyimages.co.uk/event/the-apple-iphone-4s-is-released-worldwide-129346977#customers-queue-outside-the-apple-store-in-covent-garden-to-buy-an-picture-id129202398
Glad you posted that, having that image in this thread is very misleading.I've passed it on to the Editors, it should be updated soon.
EDIT: Already done. :cool:
That Covent Garden picture is WRONG. I have just walked past and there is no queue, and all the black boarding around the buildings has been gone for months.
Yep, thank you. We've taken it out.
[ Read All Comments ]