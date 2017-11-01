GarageBand for iOS Gains iPhone X Support, New Sound Library for Downloading Instruments

Apple today updated its GarageBand for iOS app to version 2.3, bringing support for the Super Retina OLED display of the iPhone X and introducing a new Sound Library designed to let users download additional free instruments, loops, and sound packs.
Apple highlighted the new update in a Newsroom press release that goes over all of the new features.
Along with support for the iPhone's display, the update allows GarageBand to work with the Files app in iOS 11 for expanded sharing and storage, plus there's a new larger Audio Unit Extensions view for use with compatible third-party instruments. Full release notes for the update are below:
Apple has also updated its Logic Remote app for iOS devices with support for the iPhone X's display and touch instrument controls like guitar, bass, drums, and chord strips.
GarageBand can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]
Logic Remote, which works with Logic Pro X, MainStage, and GarageBand on Mac can also be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]
With the GarageBand Sound Library users can now preview and download new Apple-designed sounds and instruments right within the app. These free, downloadable sound packs contain a variety of Touch Instruments, Apple loops, Live Loops templates, guitar and instrument presets and more. Users can access the Sound Library from multiple places within GarageBand and will receive alerts when new sound packs are available. Initial sound packs include Future Bass, Reggaeton, Beat Sequencer kits, guitar amp tones and more. New sound packs will be released periodically by Apple.There are three new Drummers in Pop, Songwriter, and Latin styles, along with support for new traditional instruments from China and Japan like the Guzheng, Koto, and Taiko drums. GarageBand users can also use the Beat Sequencer to create music inspired by classic drum machines, and there is an iMessage sticker pack with GarageBand instrument icons.
- Updated for Super Retina display on iPhone X
- Use the new Sound Library to download additional free instruments, loops and sound packs
- Adds 3 Drummers who play percussion in the styles of Pop, Songwriter, and Latin*
- Play and record using traditional instruments from China and Japan, including the Guzheng, Koto and Taiko drums*
- Build grooves inspired by classic electronic drum machines with the Beat Sequencer
- Support for expanded sharing and storage options with the Files app in iOS 11
- Enables a larger Audio Unit Extensions view for compatible third-party instruments and effects
- Recording, mixing and exporting a song can be done at 24-bit audio resolution
- Includes iMessage sticker pack that adds GarageBand instrument icons
- Provides stability improvements and bug fixes
