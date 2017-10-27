MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPhone X Case From Casetify

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Casetify to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a case for the new iPhone X, which is launching on November 3. Casetify has created a whole range of new cases for the iPhone X, including the Essential Snap, Essential Woven, Essential Impact, Essential Skin, and DTLA. All of Casetify's cases work with the wireless charging feature in the iPhone X.
The four Essential cases are similar in design, but each offers unique features. The Snap Case, priced at $35, is one of Casetify's slimmest cases and offers a grippy non-matte finish along with basic protection from drops.
The Woven Case, priced at $40 with a card slot and $30 without, holds a couple of credit cards and offers more protection than the Snap Case with a woven fabric back and rubber bumpers at the sides.
Casetify's Essential Impact Case, priced at $45, is thicker and more protective than other cases, and it's constructed from a clear shockproof material that lets the design of the iPhone X shine through. The case has a hardshell exterior that's combined with an impact absorbing layer and a raised bezel around front to protect the screen.
The Essential Skin Case, priced at $25, is Casetify's most basic and affordable case. It's slimmer than even the Snap Case at .45mm thick, and offers light protection from drops. Though it's a thin case, there is a slightly raised lip to protect the iPhone's camera lens at the back.
The DLTA case line, priced at $49, comes in Sand, Olive, Matte Black, and Maroon. It offers military grade shock protection to keep the glass body of the iPhone X from shattering when dropped, and it has a raised lip to protect the display. It's 0.8mm thick and is made from a thermoplastic polyurethane that both absorbs shock and makes the iPhone easier to grip.
We have 10 Casetify cases to give away to MacRumors readers, and winners will be able to pick the style and color they like best. To enter to win, use the Rafflecopter widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.
Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.
a Rafflecopter giveawayThe contest will run from today (October 27) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on November 3. The winners will be chosen randomly on November 3 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.
