Amazon Debuts New 'Cloud Cam' Security Camera and 'Amazon Key' In-Home Delivery Service

Amazon today announced its latest device, called the Amazon Cloud Cam, which keeps track of your home using an intelligent security camera that syncs up with the company's new iOS and Android apps. Amazon said that the $119.99 Cloud Cam was built to help you check on pets while at work, monitor the front door when you're on vacation, or look into your kids' room from another room in the house.
Cloud Cam features 1080p full HD resolution video, night vision, two-way audio, a wide viewing angle, and activity clips from the last day synced with the Amazon Cloud Cam app. Of course, the new security camera will work with Alexa devices like the Echo, Echo Show, Echo Spot, Amazon Fire TV, and Fire tablets. You can say, "Alexa, show me the [camera name]" and the assistant will bring up the requested feed from anywhere in your house.
When on the go, the iOS and Android apps let you stay in touch with the Cloud Cam, as well as receive customizable notifications for alerts detected by the device's motion detection and computer vision technology. When it detects motion, Cloud Cam sends out a push notification and stores a clip securely for you to review. Amazon said that the camera will get smarter over time with more advanced detection, alerts, and other new features -- like advanced audio alerts and pet detection -- will launch down the line.
Amazon Key combines Cloud Cam with one of several compatible smart locks by companies like Yale and Kwikset. The process begins with Amazon verifying that the correct delivery driver is at the right address at the right time, using an encrypted authentication process. Then, Amazon Cloud Cam begins recording once that process is complete and the door is unlocked for the driver, without giving them any access code or key, and they place the package in your home and then leave.
Cloud Cam features 1080p full HD resolution video, night vision, two-way audio, a wide viewing angle, and activity clips from the last day synced with the Amazon Cloud Cam app. Of course, the new security camera will work with Alexa devices like the Echo, Echo Show, Echo Spot, Amazon Fire TV, and Fire tablets. You can say, "Alexa, show me the [camera name]" and the assistant will bring up the requested feed from anywhere in your house.
When on the go, the iOS and Android apps let you stay in touch with the Cloud Cam, as well as receive customizable notifications for alerts detected by the device's motion detection and computer vision technology. When it detects motion, Cloud Cam sends out a push notification and stores a clip securely for you to review. Amazon said that the camera will get smarter over time with more advanced detection, alerts, and other new features -- like advanced audio alerts and pet detection -- will launch down the line.
“Cloud Cam has all the features you need to monitor your home, including a 1080p Full HD camera, night vision, two-way audio, and free storage for clips—and with the secure AWS cloud powering Cloud Cam’s advanced computer algorithms and intelligent alerts, the service is always getting smarter,” said Charlie Tritschler, Vice President, Amazon Devices. “All of this is just $119.99—Cloud Cam is a premium product at a non-premium price.”Without a subscription, three Cloud Cams are supported in one home, and with a subscription you can have up to ten cameras in one home. Subscriptions also enable additional storage for video (beyond just 24 hours), unlimited downloads and shares of video clips, Person Detection to flag specific human activity instead of general motion, and Zones to ignore certain areas of motion (like a ceiling fan). Amazon's Cloud Cam subscription tiers are listed below:
- Basic ($6.99/mo, $69/yr) offers access to the last 7 days of motion detection clips for up to 3 cameras
- Extended ($9.99/mo, $99/yr) offers access to the last 14 days of motion detection clips for up to 5 cameras
- Pro ($19.99/mo, $199/yr) offers access to the last 30 days of motion detection clips for up to 10 cameras
Amazon Key combines Cloud Cam with one of several compatible smart locks by companies like Yale and Kwikset. The process begins with Amazon verifying that the correct delivery driver is at the right address at the right time, using an encrypted authentication process. Then, Amazon Cloud Cam begins recording once that process is complete and the door is unlocked for the driver, without giving them any access code or key, and they place the package in your home and then leave.
“Amazon Key gives customers peace of mind knowing their orders have been safely delivered to their homes and are waiting for them when they walk through their doors,” said Peter Larsen, Vice President of Delivery Technology, Amazon. “Now, Prime members can select in-home delivery and conveniently see their packages being delivered right from their mobile phones.”You can pre-order the Cloud Cam today by itself for $119.99, a two-pack for $199.99, or a three-pack for $289.99, and the device will ship November 8. The company is also offering an Amazon Key In-Home Kit with a Cloud Cam and a compatible smart lock for $249.99.
Tag: Amazon