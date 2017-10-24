Nintendo Announces Animal Crossing Pocket Camp for iOS Devices

Nintendo this evening shared details on its upcoming Animal Crossing game that's coming to iOS devices, Animal Crossing Pocket Camp.
In Pocket Camp, you manage a campsite that you can decorate with furniture and items to attract the traditional Animal Crossing villagers. When you place an animal's favorite furniture item, that animal will come to visit your campsite. Based on the Animal Crossing Pocket Camp website, the full range of animal types will be available in Pocket Camp.
The game is highly focused on crafting, and crafting is used to create the furniture items that will draw villagers to the campsite. Crafting furniture requires materials, which are earned by completing quests for your campsite visitors.
Animals will ask you to collect fruit, bugs, fish, and other items, and will reward you with crafting materials when the job's done. As with other Animal Crossing games, you can catch bugs and fish and sell them to get bells, the game's main currency.
You live in a camper, which can be customized both inside and out in the city. You can purchase furniture and new exterior paints and other options, and there are also stores for buying new outfits and accessories. Limited time and seasonal items will be available.
You can also build amenities like pools for your campsite visitors, and there are nearby recreation spots to explore for exotic bugs and fruit, like a beach and an island.
Time passes as it does in real life, so when it's morning, it's morning in Animal Crossing Pocket Camp. You can visit your friends' campsites, and sell and exchange items with one another.
Animal Crossing Pocket Camp is a freemium game and it uses a "Leaf Ticket" currency. Leaf Tickets can be earned in games or purchased with real money. Leaf Tickets speed up building times for furniture and can be used to purchase the resources necessary to build furniture.
When you put out an animal's favorite furniture item, that animal will come visit the campsite, and when completing tasks, you can also level up your friendship with each animal.
Nintendo didn't share a specific launch date for Animal Crossing Pocket Camp, but it is set to be released in late November, so there's about a month to go before it sees a release.
In Pocket Camp, you manage a campsite that you can decorate with furniture and items to attract the traditional Animal Crossing villagers. When you place an animal's favorite furniture item, that animal will come to visit your campsite. Based on the Animal Crossing Pocket Camp website, the full range of animal types will be available in Pocket Camp.
The game is highly focused on crafting, and crafting is used to create the furniture items that will draw villagers to the campsite. Crafting furniture requires materials, which are earned by completing quests for your campsite visitors.
Animals will ask you to collect fruit, bugs, fish, and other items, and will reward you with crafting materials when the job's done. As with other Animal Crossing games, you can catch bugs and fish and sell them to get bells, the game's main currency.
You live in a camper, which can be customized both inside and out in the city. You can purchase furniture and new exterior paints and other options, and there are also stores for buying new outfits and accessories. Limited time and seasonal items will be available.
You can also build amenities like pools for your campsite visitors, and there are nearby recreation spots to explore for exotic bugs and fruit, like a beach and an island.
Time passes as it does in real life, so when it's morning, it's morning in Animal Crossing Pocket Camp. You can visit your friends' campsites, and sell and exchange items with one another.
Animal Crossing Pocket Camp is a freemium game and it uses a "Leaf Ticket" currency. Leaf Tickets can be earned in games or purchased with real money. Leaf Tickets speed up building times for furniture and can be used to purchase the resources necessary to build furniture.
When you put out an animal's favorite furniture item, that animal will come visit the campsite, and when completing tasks, you can also level up your friendship with each animal.
Nintendo didn't share a specific launch date for Animal Crossing Pocket Camp, but it is set to be released in late November, so there's about a month to go before it sees a release.
Tags: Nintendo, Animal Crossing