New 2018 Honda Gold Wing is the First Motorcycle Equipped With CarPlay
Honda is set to release the first motorcycle that comes equipped with CarPlay, reports CNET. The new 2018 Honda Gold Wing motorcycle features a 7-inch LCD in the dashboard, which offers support for CarPlay, just like a standard in-car dashboard.
An iPhone can be connected to the bike via USB in the trunk or the storage cubby in the tank, and then accessed through the touch panel. To use CarPlay with the Gold Wing, a Bluetooth headset is required.
According to CNET, CarPlay in the Gold Wing works well, and can be controlled through the left grip or a rotary controller on the tank.
Pricing on the 2018 Honda Gold Wing starts at $23,500, and it will be available for purchase in February of 2018.
CarPlay is now available in more than 200 vehicles from a wide range of manufacturers, and there are also several aftermarket solutions available for cars that don't come with native CarPlay support. Along with motorcycles, CarPlay is also now available in some new semi trucks from Volvo.
Yes, you do have to connect a Bluetooth headset, a requirement mandated by Apple, one that is a bit frustrating since most CarPlay interactions don't require voice. Still, once enabled it works well, controlled either via four-way controller on the left grip or a central, rotary controller down on the tank -- though frankly I can't recommend reaching down to that while on the go. Still, having intelligent navigation and access to your media on the bike is great.Honda's new Gold Wing is 90lbs lighter than older models, and it features an 1,800cc engine with a double-wishbone front suspension. CNET says it's narrower and more attractive, but has much less cargo space than before. Additional information on specs can be found on Honda's website.
