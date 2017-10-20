MacRumors Giveaway: Win an InvisibleShield Glass+ Screen Protector for iPhone 7/8 From Zagg

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Zagg to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an InvisibleShield Glass+ screen protector for the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, or iPhone 8 Plus.
Zagg's been in the screen protector business for a long time, so most people are likely familiar with the company's line of InvisibleShield screen protectors. There are several options available for the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch.
The Glass+ is designed to offer scratch and drop protection for the iPhone's display while continuing to offer the same smooth feel of glass and no loss of touch sensitivity, for protection that's nearly unnoticeable.
It uses Ion Matrix technology to offer impact and shatter resistance, and reinforced edges ensure edge-to-edge protection. According to Zagg, its Glass+ screen protector offers 3x more shatter protection compared to an unprotected iPhone display. It's also designed to have a 100% clarity rating and will not impact the look of the iPhone's Retina display.
A smudge resistant top layer prevents fingerprints from muddying the display, and there's a bubble-free adhesive to make sure the screen protector can be applied cleanly.
Zagg InvisibleShield screen protectors come with a limited lifetime warranty, so Zagg will replace them if they get worn out or damaged.
